‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Searches for a Missing Girl in Upcoming Episode

9-1-1: Lone Star will find our favorite characters on the search for a missing girl in an upcoming episode. The episode is one of the first that’ll see them out of the ice storm, which terrorized Austin for the first four episodes of season 3.

In a new preview for the upcoming episode, Owen Strand realizes the case of a missing girl after a fire they’ve been following may be the result of an abduction. So it’s all hands on deck for these first responders.

The description for the episode definitely makes it seem like a nail-biter. The episode, called Child Care may see a lot of characters entering some charged situations with a potential kidnapper on the loose.

“Owen’s first date with the beautiful and accomplished chief of staff to the governor of Texas goes awry; the 126 arrive at a house fire and find a couple’s young daughter is missing; Judd meets a teenager who has a profound impact on him,” the description for the episode reads.

So not only is this episode going to be huge professionally, but it’ll also be a big one for Owen Strand’s personal life. It’s hard to say how this date will go awry, but Strand hasn’t necessarily been successful in love thus far.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Has Been a Force in the Ratings and FOX May Add Another Spinoff

9-1-1: Lone Star has done incredibly well in the ratings since coming back for season three in early January. The show’s flagship series, 9-1-1, is also a ratings powerhouse. These two series are doing so well for FOX that the network would consider expanding it into a larger franchise if showrunner Tim Minnear and Co. would like.

It’s incredibly exciting news for 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star fans. Of course, the series would have to be unique enough to warrant a whole new spinoff. But there are plenty of locations and ideas that would make coming up with something new relatively straightforward.

“If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready,” Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at FOX, said in an interview with Deadline.

Needless to say, it seems like the higher-ups at FOX are pleased with how the two shows have been doing. It’s a good sign that we’ll see characters like Owen Strand and Evan Buckley on our screens for a long time.