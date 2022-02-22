‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Opens Up About Upcoming Challenges

9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear recently opened up about the upcoming challenges T.K and Carlos will face. This is as they enter a new phase of their relationship and try to mend fences. But also, as T.K deals with grief and his past.

Just to make sure you’re up to speed (so yes, spoilers ahead), T.K and Carlos were a fan-favorite couple on 9-1-1: Lone Star, so fans were shocked when it was revealed that they had broken up off-screen at the start of season 3. The two got back together after an ice storm almost took T.K’s life, but they’re still going to face plenty of challenges in their relationship.

In a new interview with Variety, Minear said that individual storylines might change their futures.

“I think that they’re way stronger now than they were before, even. But they say the course of true love does not run smoothly. However, I think that their love is smooth, but there are going to be other challenges that will test them as people,” he says.

It looks like, in terms of the relationship, they’re going to be each other’s rocks during difficult times. There are two episodes coming up that’ll test Carlos and T.K as individuals.

Carlos is Trying his Hand at Detective Work While T.K Deals With His Past

Instead, their challenges are going to exist outside the relationship.

For Carlos, that means he’ll face quite the workplace obstacle.

“And that’s what we’re going to see going forward. As soon as we come back, I think in Episode 5, we get to see Carlos have a little bit of an attempt to be almost a detective. He’s going to get involved in a crime story that’s really not going to have anything to do with T.K. We’re going to just see how Carlos’ head works,” Minear said. Many fans are hoping Carlos will wind up becoming a detective fully time.

This investigation will see Carlos trying to track a girl down who goes missing after a house fire, and the answers he gets along the way may lead him to uncovering something within the Austin PD.

“And in Episode 8, there’s a very pivotal T.K. episode where he deals with some things in his past and his future suddenly becomes uncertain,” Minear also teased.

So there probably isn’t going to be that much relationship drama for these two. It looks like they’ll face plenty of difficulties elsewhere. It’s also exciting to get two episodes focused on the two as individuals. T.K especially has quite a difficult past, and the shocker from last night’s episode is sure to make things worse.

If you want to catch the next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, tune in to FOX on Monday, February 28th, at 8/7 central.