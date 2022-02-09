‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Tim Minear Didn’t Want To Make Judd’s Twist a ‘Scandal’

9-1-1: Lone Star just pulled off a huge twist, but showrunner Tim Minear didn’t want it to feel like a scandal. And before we go any further, make sure you’ve seen last night’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Child Care, before reading what Minear had to say.

Last night’s episode saw Judd and Grace’s world get absolutely rocked. The two just had a baby girl together, and are already busy balancing their parenting duties with her. It turns out that Judd has a teenage son, Wyatt, who he didn’t even know existed.

So he officially has two more children than he did two episodes ago!

While this twist may seem right out of a soap opera Showrunner Tim Minear didn’t want it to feel that way. In fact, he didn’t want it to feel much like a scandal at all.

During an interview with TV Insider, Minear had a great answer when he was told how nice it was that Judd actually told Grace about Wyatt immediately. In some shows, drama would be favored. But Minear feels protective of these characters.

“Look, this isn’t a scandal. This is a real family problem. I’m very, very protective of Judd and Grace,” he said.

“I’m glad you get to see two people handle things in a healthy way, ’cause out here on earth, that’s not always an easy thing to do,” he continued. “On TV, you rarely get to see it because there’s not a lot of drama typically in people going about their lives in healthy, productive ways. So usually you see a meltdown and then everybody has to rebuild. But I thought this is a fresh take on a healthy couple doing the right thing in the face of a real challenge.”

Judd and Grace are Going To Balance Parenting Duties Equally in Upcoming ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Episodes

And part of having that healthy partnership is having both Judd and Grace be active parents. The two will balance their parenting duties so they can both continue with their professional lives.

“You’re not going to see assigned roles: dad takes care of this, mom takes care of that. Without talking about it, we just demonstrate both parents are going to have to do it all. And I know for a fact there are a ton of families out there that function just like that because they have to,” actor Jim Parrack said in an interview with Variety.

And no matter what happens with Wyatt, Grace is ready to help Judd through it. Its a refreshing look at a real, healthy couple. Thankfully, Tim Minear doesn’t want to sacrifice that for a little bit of drama.

Wyatt will also be in the next episode. Judd and Owen will take him on a trip into the woods “alien hunting” but that trip will quickly go south when they find a body. If you want to watch it when it airs, Tune in to FOX next Monday, Valentine’s day, at 8/7 central.