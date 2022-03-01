‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Tim Minear Opens Up About His Personal Connection to Gwyn

9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear recently opened up about his personal connection to Gwyn (Lisa Edelstein). The show killed off Gwyn, who’s the mother of T.K Strand (Ronen Rubenstein), in a recent episode. It was a shocking twist that took the season in an entirely different direction. Now, T.K and Owen (Rob Lowe) have to head to her funeral.

But Minear felt a personal connection to this storyline. In the show, T.K’s mother helped take him to rehab. Apparently, something similar happened to Minear, who also recently lost his mother.

“This is based on my own mother, who died a year ago, and the experience I had when she took me to rehab. Now, it wasn’t nearly as dramatic, and it wasn’t as far — we didn’t fly across the country. She put me in the car and drove me to Cerritos from Whittier,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“But it was a very similar thing, where I was 20 and I went to my mom and I told her what was going on with me. And she didn’t judge me. She didn’t cry. She put me in the car and drove me to a place and said, ‘You walk through those doors, if that’s what you want to do.’ She gave me the strength to do that. I’ve been sober ever since. So that’s what it was based on,” Minear explained.

So the flashbacks in the episode are incredibly poignant to Minnear, who worked hard on crafting the devastating storyline.

Minear Explained T.K’s Future on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Obviously, this is going to dramatically rock T.K’s life, but thankfully, he has a good job and support system in his corner. In the new episode, Owen supports T.K through the emotional turmoil that comes with losing his mother. But obviously, the grief is here to stay.

“It comes at a moment for TK when things are good,” the showrunner said in an interview with Variety. “He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother’s death is a game-changer for TK. But also for Owen and Carlos. The way TK deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from.”

You can catch new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Mondays at 8/7 Central. The next episode, which airs on March 7th, will focus on a surprise military homecoming that’s flung into chaos. Additionally, Owen deals with a new pet and Tommy goes on a first date since losing her husband. Of course, T.K will be involved, but it appears we’re going to focus on some other characters for this one.