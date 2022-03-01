‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Tim Minear Reveals Why Gwyn Died Off-Screen

At the end of last week’s episode, we learned that 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Gwyn Morgan had died. And as this week’s installment opened, we learned how.

But showrunner Tim Minear used a unique method to tell the story. Spoilers ahead.

Gwyn, the ex-wife of Owen and mother of T.K., died after a bike hit her while she was taking her newborn son for a walk.

When the bike collided with her, she fell and hit her head on the sidewalk. Luckily, she did manage to push Jonah out of the way before it happened, and he survived.

But we didn’t actually see any of that happen. Instead, Minear replayed the death through a 9-1-1 dispatch call.

Ahead of the dramatic episode, Tim Minear met with Entertainment Weekly to talk about Lisa Edelstein’s exit. And while he was chatting, he explained why her character died off-screen.

“It was an experiment on my part, something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” he explained.

While the call played, it looked just like the 9-1-1 recordings we’d expect to see on the news. The words rolled across the screen like closed captions, and the voice decibels measured in the middle.

The simplicity made the situation feel real or like something out of a documentary, which was by design. Minear got the inspiration for the episode from a podcast.

A True Crime Podcast Inspired This Week’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Episode

“I listen to a lot of true crime podcasts, and there’s one called Sword and Scale,” Tim Minear continued. “It uses a lot of audio and a lot of 9-1-1 calls. And it’s just incredibly compelling to just hear this stuff. And it interested me to just hear the call and never see anything except the text on the screen.”

The showrunner also wanted to go for shock value, but not in a typical gruesome fashion.

Minear wanted the call to “feel like it was going on almost too long.”

“Like, you can’t quite believe that the first two minutes of this network show is just sound and text scrolling,” he added. “So I did that.”

But after the initial revelation played out, Minear went back to what really mattered, which was the impact her death had on the other characters, especially T.K.

“The episode is really about Gwyn saying goodbye to her son — and the way that we accomplished that was by telling two stories,” he said. “One’s a flight to a funeral and one’s a flight to rehab. And it all culminates with a goodbye.”

If you didn’t catch tonight’s tearjerker, it will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.