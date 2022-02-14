9-1-1: Lone Star’ Star Rob Lowe Hilariously Watches ‘World Cup’ in Super Bowl Video

So where was Rob Lowe, aka captain Owen Strand of 9-1-1: Lone Star fame, spending Super Bowl Sunday?

He was watching the action from a posh suite at SoFi Stadium and cheering on his Los Angeles Rams. His brother Chad was there with him. And so was Joel McHale, the star from Community.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star standout posted a video clip to his Instagram account showing McHale. The comedian has a very dry, sarcastic sense of humor. That’s why, in the clip, he told Lowe “Rob, the World Cup is so much fun.”

Obviously, Lowe took time away from his 9-1-1: Lone Star duties, captaining the 126, a fictional fire station in Austin, Tx. We know from his social media posts that he was cheering on the Rams. After all, they are the hometown team. But Chad Lowe, Rob’s younger brother, was supporting the Cincinnati Bengals. The Lowe brother grew up in Ohio, so Rob was forsaking his home state at the Super Bowl. Well, he kind of turned his back on the Bengals, but not all the way. His favorite player is Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

“I know it’s gonna be a satisfying game for me,” the 9-1-1: Lone Star fire captain told CBS Sports last week. “I’m a Rams fan and I’m also a Joe Burrow fan. He is, by far, my favorite player in the entire league. So it’s gonna be a good day no matter what.

“I think Joe Burrow’s playing with house money,” Lowe said. “I see a lot of Super Bowls for him. … It’s early, but I’d give so much to have him on the Rams in a few years. When I watched him at LSU, I was like, this guy feels like Tom Brady to me.”

Lowe also was involved with a couple of Super Bowl projects. He spent the days leading up to the sports spectacle promoting low-carb Atkins snacks and the brand’s protein chips. And Lowe also appeared in a commercial for GM. The spot featured the cast of Austin Powers, as Lowe reprised his role as a villain.

But these days, we all know that Lowe’s biggest project is 9-1-1: Lone Star. It enjoyed its season premiere last month. It was one of the few network primetime shows that didn’t go on hiatus because of the Winter Olympics.

Tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star episode has an X Files vibe. It’s why writers dubbed it “The ATX Files.” Here’s the plot tease from Fox: “In an attempt to bond with Wyatt, Owen and Judd take the teen alien hunting, but their search takes a different turn when they find two dead bodies. Tommy joins a grief group for widowers.”

Wyatt, played by Jackson Pace, made his first appearance on 9-1-1: Lone Star last week. As Judd welcomed his new baby daughter, Charlie, he found out that he had a teenaged son named Wyatt.

The new episode also is a Lowe family affair. Chad Lowe directed it.