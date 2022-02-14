‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Star Rob Lowe Shows How Super Bowl Can Bring Families Together

Oh, my. This 9-1-1: Lone Star family in real life and on the show, disagreed about something so basic, the Super Bowl.

Rob Lowe and his brother, Chad, attended the biggest game of the year Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Politics can splinter families. But in this case, it was all about football. The two brothers cheered on different teams. Rob Lowe, who is Captain Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star, is a big football fan who supports the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, Chad Lowe, who directs his brother on the show, stuck with his home state team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star captain posted a photo of the two of them. He captioned it: “Chad Lowe has been a Bengals fan his whole life!! Excited to experience this with him. Go RAMS! #superbowl.”

Did You Know Chad Lowe Directs His Brother on 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Rob Lowe probably undersold his kid brother’s love of the Bengals. Chad loves to post about his favorite team. Four weeks ago, he celebrated his birthday as Cincinnati started its playoff run. He posted a photo of himself on Instagram from his Bengals watch party: “All I wanted for my birthday was a Bengals first playoff win in 30 years! My girls helped root them on, in spite of their allegiance to the 49ers! Kim Lowe just couldn’t bring herself to wear the orange & black, but she did manage to get awesome balloons for the occasion!

Thanks for all the birthday love! My cup runneth over!”

As we mentioned, Chad Lowe is part of the 9-1-1: Lone Star family. He’s directed three episodes, including tonight’s hour of drama called “The ATX Files.” He was the director for the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode set for next Monday. That one is “Red vs Blue.” And no, the episode isn’t about politics, but teams playing softball.

The Lowe brothers grew up in Dayton, Ohio, which is an hour’s drive from Cincinnati. The family then moved to California.

Rob Lowe loves the Rams, but he says his favorite player is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. He heaped a ton of praise on the second-year player during Super Bowl week.

“I know it’s gonna be a satisfying game for me,” Lowe told CBS Sports this week, “because I’m a Rams fan and I’m also a Joe Burrow fan. He is, by far, my favorite player in the entire league. So it’s gonna be a good day no matter what.”

“I think Joe Burrow’s playing with house money,” the 9-1-1: Lone Star standout said. “I see a lot of Super Bowls for him. (And) I mean, it’s early, but I’d give so much to have him on the Rams in a few years. When I watched him at LSU, I was like, this guy feels like Tom Brady to me.”