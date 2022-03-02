‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Star Ronen Rubinstein Opens Up About New Band’

In an interview with KTLA, “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor, Ronen Rubinstein talks about his hit show and his new band.

Not only does the 28-year-old actor make his on-screen boyfriend, Rafael L. Silva, swoon on the show, but he also melts the hearts of several fans watching at home. The remote interview host Sam Rubin and Monica Cooper even made the actor blush by mentioning how attractive he is.

“You know our next guest from “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Rubin begins. “We might actually have to call 911, because he’s making half the newsroom faint with how attractive he is.”

Rubinstein, who plays T.K. Strand is asked to discuss everything that happened with his character in the show’s recent episode. He begins by mentioning his character’s serious drug addiction in the wake of the death constantly surrounding him.

“We finally get to truly learn how serious T.K.’s drug addiction was in the past. And then, in the present day, we’re dealing with the loss of his mother,” the actor explains. “Those are just two topics that are just so, so gigantic and they manage to just shove it into one episode. It was definitely one of the most difficult episodes I’ve ever shot and I call it the proudest work of my career, so I’m very very very excited about it.”

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Ronen Rubinstein is the Lead Singer in the Band Nights in Stereo

Not only does Rubinstein play T.K. to a T, but he’s also the lead singer of his band he shares with his two long-time friends, Jonny Shoer and Rodrigo Rodarte, Nights in Stereo.

“Yeah, it’s a really exciting year, man,” he began when asked about his band during his interview with KTLA. “We launched our first song and it’s doing super well. We hit over 100,000 streams a couple of days ago, and now we’re back in the studio working on song #2, which is going to be called Underwater.

While all three musicians love music and were friends way before, it wasn’t until the summer of 2020 that their shared love of music brought them together as a band. What started as a playful experience between three best friends soon became a band with an awesome name!

Sam Rubin even plays a brief clip of the band’s first single, Open Door, and let me tell you, it has an incredible sound! Lucky for fans, the band is hoping to soon take the group out for a spin in live performances.

“That is very much at the top of our bucket list,” Rubinstein stated. “Playing live would be everything. Because we, at least for me personally, going to concerts is my favorite thing ever so I can’t imagine being the one on stage and having that experience with the fans. It’d probably be the greatest feeling in the world.”

Click here to listen to the hear Nights in Stereo‘s first single, “Open Door.”