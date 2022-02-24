‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Strand Comes to the Rescue in Clip

The big news coming from Monday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star episode was the death of Gwyn, Owen’s ex wife and T.K.’s mom.

But before T.K. received the phone call, telling him the horrible news, 9-1-1: Lone Star treated viewers to a heart warming moment. That’s when the Austin Police Department and the city’s fire fighters finally ended their feud. And they did so by breaking bread.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star social media team dropped a video clip on YouTube to commemorate the moment.

But first, let’s set up the clip. The 9-1-1: Lone Star episode kicked off with Owen (Rob Lowe) tearing up a ticket from APD Sgt. Ty O’Brien. The moment went viral, which only increased the tension between the city’s cops and firemen. Then the two groups decided to play a game of softball, with red versus blue. But a friendly game on the diamond ended in a mass fight.

Since 9-1-1: Lone Star is all about rescues, the quirkier the better, that’s how this fight gets resolved. APD was investigating a “grow house,” where someone was growing pot. The house went up in flames and the cops on the scene got high from the fumes.

In Key 9-1-1: Lone Star Scene, Owen Risked His Life For a Cop

The 126 hits the scene and Owen realizes O’Brien, his nemesis, is missing. So he goes back into the house to rescue him. He tells O’Brien he’s been exposed to a “toxic cloud.” O’Brien tells Owen how much he respects the firemen for walking into danger. “Come on, I got you, let’s get out of here,” Owen says. Then the two men hug when they’re safely outside.

The local news media picks up the story. A TV reporter interviews Owen about the rescue. And Owen tries to downplay any so-called feud.

“The APD are our brothers and sisters,” Owen said. “And like brothers and sisters, sometimes we fight. But we’re a family, and we’d gladly lay down our lives for them and I know they’d do the same for us.”

Marjan saw the story and wondered aloud whether the “doughnut patrol” had seen it. O’Brien then shows up at the fire station. He told the firefighters “I wanted to come here and thank you. The APD owes the 126 a debt of gratitude and you have my word we’re going to honor that. Anyway, you folks have a great day.”

Owen then invites O’Brien to join the team for dinner at the firehouse. There are more jokes about breakfast pastries and cops. Then O’Brien asks about the existence of a fire pole. It was all in good fun.

Next Monday’s episode is guaranteed to be a sad one. It’s called “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency.” Here’s the plot synopsis from Fox:

“When Gwyn has an emergency, Owen and T.K. travel to New York, but the plane experiences a mechanical failure. T.K. reflects back when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago.”