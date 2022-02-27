‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: The Team Goes Medieval in Upcoming Episode

A new “9-1-1: Lone Star” comes on March 14, and the gang heads to Medieval Times. No, really. The team is called to a medieval-themed restaurant to save the patrons from a carbon monoxide leak. Meanwhile, the crew is worried about Paul Strickland, as they feel he hasn’t recovered mentally from surgery. They’re also worried that his close friendship with Marjan Marwani may be over. But for what reasons? The two are thick as thieves, so for them to be on the outs means big trouble.

Additionally, Mateo Chavez’s old fire captain offers him a promotion, but it turns out the man isn’t who Mateo remembers. Could this man be hiding something? Is Mateo entering into a dangerous situation with someone he thought he knew well?

The episode is titled “Parental Guidance,” so maybe that has something to do with the literal parents on the show. Owen, Judd, Tommy. Could they be helping the younger members of the crew navigate their messy lives, being their mentors? It’s possible. Although, Judd is still a new parent, I don’t think he has any room to be giving anyone advice just yet.

Coming up, on February 28, Owen and TK travel to New York to attend Gwyn’s funeral. She died suddenly in the previous episode, “Red vs. Blue.” What seemed to be a lighthearted episode about a softball game and a fire vs police rivalry, had a tragic turn at the end. Now, Owen and TK travel to the funeral, but while in the air, their plane experiences mechanical failure. Looking at promo photos, it seems like someone gets hurt, and the Strand boys are there to help.

Meanwhile, on the plane, TK reminisces about his mother, and the way she helped him through rehab. It seems like this upcoming episode will be Lisa Edelstein’s last appearance on “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: On Lisa Edelstein Leaving the Show

Lisa Edelstein appeared less and less on season 3 as the episodes continued, and now she’s officially leaving “9-1-1: Lone Star” altogether. There’s no explanation for why she’s leaving, just that she’s saying her goodbyes.

But, showrunner Tim Minear wanted those goodbyes to be heart-wrenching, apparently. In an interview with Variety, Minear spoke about the departure and Gwyn’s death. “Life is never one thing,” he said. “And it’s relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way these sometimes do — out of the blue and without fanfare.”

Minear definitely got that ending; now we get to see how TK and Owen deal with it. The next few episodes are going to be touched by this tragedy. “It comes at a moment for TK when things are good,” Minear continued. “He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother’s death is a game changer for TK But also for Owen and Carlos. The way T.K. deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn.”