‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Teases an Emergency in New Look

Owen and TK are dealing with an emergency on a plane in the upcoming “9-1-1: Lone Star.” According to a new sneak peek and going by what happened in the last episode, Gwyn has died, and Owen and TK get on a plane to New York for the funeral. But, things go wrong when the plane experiences mechanical failure.

From the promo photos, it looks like someone gets hurt; the father and son duo spring into action to save them. Meanwhile, TK thinks back to when his mother helped him through rehab, and reminisces on her support. Lisa Edelstein has exited ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,” but she’ll most likely return as a flashback for TK. All in all, this is going to be an emotional few episodes.

Gwyn’s death was sudden, and unexpected. The episode wasn’t billed as a big shocker, just seemed to be another run-of-the-mill fire/police rivalry. But, the ending saw TK calling his boyfriend Carlos and telling him that Gwyn was dead. This episode pulled all-time low numbers despite the shocking ending, possibly because it wasn’t hinted at that something big was happening.

Showrunner Tim Minear talked to Variety about the surprising death, and Edelstein’s exit from the show. “Life is never one thing. And it’s relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way these sometimes do — out of the blue and without fanfare,” he explained. “It comes at a moment for TK when things are good. He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited.”

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: How Gwyn’s Death is Going to Affect TK and Owen

This moment shows the reality of death in a poignant way; it’s very real. Sometimes, things are going good, life is just plugging along, and then someone close to you dies. Not tragically, horribly, or after a long illness. Just, suddenly, and “out of the blue,” as Minear said. It happens. So for this to occur on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” it’s a dose of reality for audiences.

Gwyn’s death is definitely going to affect TK and Owen, obviously. But, how are they going to deal with their grief and mourning? “His mother’s death is a game-changer for TK,” Minear continued. “But also for Owen and Carlos. The way TK deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn.”

The upcoming episodes are definitely going to be emotionally heavy. Are we all ready for that? Will the ratings and numbers pick up now that there’s been a big shock? Are the fans who drifted away from “9-1-1: Lone Star” after the ice storm going to come back in droves to see how Owen and TK deal with Gwyn’s death? We’ll have to wait and see.