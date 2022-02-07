‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Teases Rob Lowe’s Captain Strand Getting Love Life Back on Track in New Preview

9-1-1: Lone Star is teasing a romantic plotline for Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand in the upcoming episode. But it definitely seems a bit messy. In a new clip, Strand and Mateo talk about his series of one-night stands.

In a hilarious moment, Mateo tells him that they’re calling him “one night Strand” at the firehouse.

But while Mateo says there’s nothing inherently wrong with Strand’s behavior, he’s clearly doing this to drown out some of the pain he’s feeling and that’s never a good approach to relationships.

The description for the upcoming episode, however, shows that Owen may take Mateo’s words to heart. He may actually try to go on a date that’s not at a single’s bar. In fact, it looks like he’s going to go out with someone with a very impressive resume.

“Owen’s first date with the beautiful and accomplished chief of staff to the governor of Texas goes awry; the 126 arrive at a house fire and find a couple’s young daughter is missing; Judd meets a teenager who has a profound impact on him,” the description reads.

This is the First ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Episode After the Ice Storm Arc This Year

Season 3 started us off with a long four-episode arc that followed the characters battling the elements. An ice storm struck Austin, overwhelming the grid and leaving residents in the cold. If that sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s based on the storm that devastated texas last year.

Here’s a quick summary of those events so you’re all refreshed and up to speed before tonight’s episode airs.

First, a huge moment that shocked fans was when it was revealed early on that T.K and Carlos broke up off-screen. Fans were shocked, but would soon get even more shocked when T.K went into a coma after a dangerous rescue mission. Multiple episodes saw T.K in a “dream state” where he had conversations with a dream version of his mom.

By the end of the arc, T.K woke up from the coma and he and Carlos decided to try and patch things up. This episode should see them finally together again.

Additionally, Grace gave birth to a baby girl in the midst of this storm. The nail-biting episode saw her trapped without her loved ones there to support her through the labor.

And Owen, meanwhile, clearly went through a lot. With T.K in the hospital and Owen’s life seemingly spiraling further downhill, it was a rough four episodes for him. And it’s questionable whether or not the date in tonight’s episode will help him catch a break or not.

If you want to catch the next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, you can tune in to FOX tonight at 8/7 central.