‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: T.K. Gets a Massive Shock to End ‘Red vs. Blue’

At the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star, you just wanted to hug T.K.

That’s because he received the devastating news that his mother, Gwyn, was dead. The phone call came in the final few seconds of the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode called “Red vs Blue.”

T.K. answered the phone, then told Carlos (Rafael Silva), “It’s my mom. She’s dead.”

Now, don’t worry about Lisa Edelstein, who played Gwyn, the one-time love of Rob Lowe’s Captain Owen Strand and mother of T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), a paramedic with Austin’s 126.

Earlier Monday, Variety reported that Edelstein was leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star after spending parts of two seasons on the show. She had more of a presence last season, the second of the show. Gwyn was a powerful attorney in New York. But she got stuck in Austin at the start of the pandemic. So she spent the time living with her ex and her son.

Owen and Gwyn rekindled their romance. At first, it was supposed to be an exes with benefits kind of situation. Then Gwyn got pregnant. Owen got truly excited about the idea of a new baby, although both he and Gwen would definitely be older parents. But Gwen wasn’t sure of who the father of her baby was. A test showed it wasn’t Owen’s. Rather, the father was her ex boyfriend who still lived in New York. So she flew back east to have the baby. Owen was devastated.

Gwyn returned to 9-1-1: Lone Star with baby son, Enzo.

Edelstein didn’t appear in Monday’s episode. The last 9-1-1: Lone Star fans saw of T.K.’s mom was in the Jan. 24 episode called “Shock and Thaw.” And even then, it was in T.K.’s dreams while he was in a coma. 9-1-1: Lone Star kicked off its third season in January with a four-part story arc. Austin was in the middle of a historical winter storm, which was based on real-life events. And on 9-1-1: Lone Star, a winter storm offered all sorts of rescue opportunities. As T.K. tried to rescue a little boy, he fell through the ice. He ended up in the hospital, on life support. Doctors told Owen that his son was dying as his organs shut down.

Enter Gwyn, who pushed her son to wake up. T.K. also dreamed that his mother wanted him to reunite with Carlos. And it was through these dreams or visions that we learned why T.K. and Carlos broke up. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans speculated then as to whether Gwyn already was dead.

Edelstein appears in one more episode. That’s a week from tonight in a 9-1-1: Lone Star hour called “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency.” Here’s the plot synopsis (and get out your tissues)

“When Gwyn has an emergency, Owen and T.K. travel to New York, but the plane experiences a mechanical failure. T.K. reflects back when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago.”