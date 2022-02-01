‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Tops Monday Night Ratings

9-1-1: Lone Star has topped Monday Night’s ratings. The show aired an episode that revealed a ton and put a lot of fan-favorite characters through the wringer.

According to Deadline, the FOX drama gained last night’s largest audience with 5.79 million viewers. It also tied in the best demo rating alongside the bachelor at an 0.7. 9-1-1: Lone Star and its parent series, 9-1-1, have been ratings powerhouses for FOX, and have stood competitively against large franchise series like NCIS.

Here’s What Happened On Last Night’s Episode of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Since its return, 9-1-1: Lone Star has taken the past four episodes to thrust the characters into a dangerous ice storm that overtakes Austin. The most recent episode wrapped up this arc and packed quite the punch.

Many fans had T.K at the forefront of their minds going into last night’s episode. T.K was put in a coma following his daring yet ill-equipped rescue of a young boy drowning in a frozen lake. Since he entered his comatose state, he’s been having dreams of his mother.

But in his dream state, his mother gives him some sage advice: “stop dying.” And T.K eventually wakes up.

And when he does, it’s nothing but great news for 9-1-1: Lone Star fans in more ways than one. In the episode, Carlos struggles with his breakup with T.K. It’s revealed that they broke up when Carlos put T.K’s name down in the lease on their dream apartment, and T.K freaked out and ended things.

But this incident taught them both that something like that shouldn’t get in the way of a relationship. And they got back together.

The Episode Also Saw Grace Go In To Labor

The 9-1-1: Lone Star episode also saw Grace go into labor during the storm. She and Billy have to take shelter in an abandoned bus. And if the location isn’t horrible enough on its own, Grace being stuck with Billy is awful for her, as he’s nobody’s favorite.

Tommy and Owen rescue them, and Grace gives birth to a healthy baby girl who she named Charlie.

There was a lot of tragedy and strife in these past four ice storm episodes, but last night’s episode rewarded fans with some incredibly filling and tender moments.

The next episode will see them firmly out of the storm.

“Owen’s first date with the beautiful and accomplished chief of staff to the governor of Texas goes awry; the 126 arrive at a house fire and find a couple’s young daughter is missing; Judd meets a teenager who has a profound impact on him,” the description reads.

If you want to watch the next one, tune in Monday, February 7th at 9/8 central on FOX.