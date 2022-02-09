‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: What Does Judd Think of Wyatt?

9-1-1: Lone Star hit us with a bombshell last night and introduced us to a very important new character, Wyatt. So, what does Judd think of him?

Before we go further, spoilers are ahead for last night’s episode!

Last Night’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star introduced Wyatt, who is Judd’s son that he didn’t know he even had. Thankfully, Grace handled it like an absolute champ.

When asked in an interview with TV Insider about how Judd views Wyatt, actor Jim Parrack talked about it through the lens of the kid that plays Wyatt. The experience working with him sounds like a great one, and he sounds a bit similar to his character.

“Jackson, the kid that they cast, is a really, really wonderful guy. He’s a really sensitive, good actor. I mean that in the best way — I think good actors are sensitive, and he’s got that, meaning these scenes that we’re doing, even though they’re made up, they get to him and he gets involved personally,” he said.

Parrack Loves The Person They Cast to Play Wyatt on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Right now, Wyatt seems like a pretty shy and quiet kid. So we haven’t gotten the chance to get to know a ton about him. The kid who plays him, however, wants to be a filmmaker. And Parrack just loves working with him.

“He wants to be a filmmaker, and he’s just a really sweet kid. I really like this guy. They couldn’t have cast a better guy. Part of the fun was just accentuating how different we were. There was kind of some maybe impromptu comedy that seemed to be coming out of how difficult it is to make an easygoing connection,” he said.

This definitely feels like it’s gone a different way than a lot of “long lost kid” plots have gone. First, the timing is wild. Judd just had a baby and now he finds out he has more kids than he thought? Fans are really excited to see how this plays out.

Obviously, Wyatt and Judd have a long way to go. There may be a connection there, but they’ll actually have to get to know each other and catch up on all the years Judd missed. It seems like Wyatt’s mom is fine letting him and Judd get to know each other now that the cat is out of the bag.

And for fans who feel like they haven’t gotten enough of Wyatt, don’t worry. He’ll feature heavily in the next episode, which sees Wyatt, Judd, and Owen going on a trip that quickly goes awry when they find a body. That episode will air on Valentine’s day, Next Monday, at 8/7 central on FOX.