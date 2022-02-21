‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: What to Expect From Episode 7

It is a rather serious situation going down on 9-1-1: Lone Star this week as Episode 7 is coming around. What’s going to happen?

We get some help in looking ahead to the Rob Lowe-led drama from Matt & Jess. The show airs on Monday nights on Fox. But let’s get some inside looks at it with this promo.

When it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star, there have been a lot of episodes in the franchise where firefighters and paramedics head out into the field to save lives. Yes, sometimes, there is opposition.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Episode Will Pit Firefighter vs. Police Officer

Why? It’s due to someone at the scene or something else that is out of their control — think along the lines of inclement weather or a natural disaster. Monday night’s episode is titled Red vs. Blue.

In it, the adversaries could be people who on paper and have similar goals to firefighters: Police. After all, is not the main goal here to work and make sure everyone is OK? We think so.

But rivalries do crop up and one happens between Owen Strand, played by Lowe, and a cop played by Neal McDonough. It all stems from a situation where no one may be able to do their job. As this pops up, it is possible that people could die.

Could This Seed of Animosity Actually Be Healed With Some Compromise?

Oh boy, this is something to watch for on 9-1-1: Lone Star. So, is this a case of two guys puffing out their chests a little too much?

Yep, buddy, that just might be part of it. But it is possible that there is something underlying the animosity.

You figure that a firefighter and a police officer can put aside their differences, right? Well, it would be nice to think that this is possible. Some of this will involve a little compromise on each person’s part. It is not a good look. Again, 9-1-1: Lone Star comes on Monday nights on Fox.

Here is the show’s official synopsis: “When a dust-up between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant (Neal McDonough) goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field. Meanwhile, Grace competes against a hotshot call center night-shift operator when he moves over to the day shift.”

McDonough is bound to clash with several 9-1-1: Lone Star stars. This includes Gina Torres, who teased an appearance with the Yellowstone star in an interview with TV Insider.

“Oh, I always love running into Neal McDonough,” Torres said. “He’s such a good time. Such a great actor, such a consummate professional.”