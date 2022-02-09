‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: What’s with All of the Former ‘Buffy’ Stars in the Series?

9-1-1 Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear opens up about the show’s many guest stars featuring actors from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. The series follows the life of firefighter Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) after he moves to Austin, Texas with his son. They join emergency responders and police officers in a fight to right the wrongs unfolding within the Lone Star state.

The 9-1-1 spinoff series came out in January 2020. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear created the original series in 2018. Together, they decided to name the spinoff, 9-1-1 Lone Star since the show takes place in Austin, Texas. Despite its on-screen location, the actual filming of the series happens in Los Angeles, California. Rob Lowe spearheads the procedural drama as the lead and executive producer. Since its debut in 2020, 9-1-1 Lone Star continues to impress viewers with a primarily positive response. Season 3 began in January 2022 and is currently airing Mondays at 8/7c on Fox Network.

9-1-1 Lone Star‘s season 3 features multiple guest stars

So far in season 3, we’ve seen appearances from guest actors including Julie Benz and Amy Acker. The two also star in the supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. As TVLine points out, 9-1-1 Lone Star showrunner, Tim Minear was also an executive producer on Angel starring David Boreanaz. It makes sense that Minear would have Benz and Acker in Lone Star‘s newest season since he’s been on set with them before. And that’s not all, Minear mentions a few other actors that appear across popular tv shows in his interview with TVLine. First, there’s Brigid Brannagh who portrays one of the main characters’ girlfriends in Angel. Then, there’s Harry Groener’s character of the mayor in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Fans of the two supernatural series mentioned previously may recognize Julie Benz and Amy in the current season of 9-1-1 Lone Star. Benz originally played the role of Darla on Buffy, and then again in Angel. In 9-1-1 Lone Star, Benz is playing the part of Owen Strand’s next-door neighbor, Sadie. Minear alluded to the idea that viewers may see more of Benz as season 3 of the 9-1-1 spinoff series continues.

Amy Acker plays the part of Winifred Burkle/Illyria in the vampire series, Angel. She will continue to reprise her role as Catherine in 9-1-1 Lone Star over the next few episodes eventually becoming a possible love interest of Owen Strands.

Only time will tell what’s in store for Benz and Acker’s characters as season three of 9-1-1 Lone Star progresses. Considering the series has a track record of star-studded guest appearances, who knows who we might see pop up in future episodes. Although, Minear admits that the overlap of stars from his previous work wasn’t intentional.