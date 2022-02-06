‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Will Feature One ‘Yellowstone’ Star

Fox’s popular drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star will be getting a visit from a Yellowstone ghost. Neal McDonough, otherwise known as Malcolm Beck, will be guest-starring in Season 3.

This week, 9-1-1: Lone Star announced that the Yellowstone alum would be joining the impressive cast as a police sergeant. And, much like when he visited the Dutton ranch, McDonough won’t be making any fast friends. According to the episode’s synopsis, McDonough’s character will become something of an antagonist for Owen Strand (Rob Lowe).

Here’s what the show shared:

“When a dust-up between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant (guest star Neal McDonough) goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field. Meanwhile, Grace competes against a hotshot call center night-shift operator when he moves over to the day shift in the all-new “Red vs Blue” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 21 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-306) (TV-14 D, L, V).”

The last time we saw McDonough, he and his brother, Teal, were in a shootout with John Dutton back in Season 2. Previously, the Becks and the Duttons were in a fierce feud, and at one point, the Becks took the competition one step too far. So, John and his faithful ranchhands paid the two brothers a visit when things turned violent. John ultimately landed a fatal shot in the Beck brother, and the feud between the two Yellowstone families ended with Malcolm bleeding out on the ground as John walked away.

Hopefully, the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode won’t have such a fatal end.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Has Plenty of Excitement Ahead

Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Lone Star has also released a sneak preview of its upcoming episode to keep fans excited. Following the harrowing ice storm, our favorite characters will have to risk the dangers of a deadly fire to find a missing girl.

In the clip, following a residential fire, Owen realizes that while the little girl’s room was full of flames, there were no human remains. The team then surmises that they are instead looking at a possible arson-abduction case. And the episode is just getting started.

Monday is going to be full of twists and turns… 😬



Join the action on @FOXTV! #911LoneStar #TheCleaningLady pic.twitter.com/nTenWmmCBZ — 9-1-1: Lone Star (@911LoneStar) February 5, 2022

Craving more information about 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s new episode? Check out the synopsis.

“Owen’s first date with the beautiful and accomplished chief of staff to the governor of Texas goes awry; the 126 arrive at a house fire and find a couple’s young daughter is missing; Judd meets a teenager who has a profound impact on him,” the description for the episode reads.

Both the fate of the little girl and Owen’s love life remain uncertain. Hopefully, we’ll get all the answers we need on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.