‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Will Have Team Up Between Carlos and Grace

Carlos Reyes has long been a favorite on 9-1-1: Lone Star. And, this season we have certainly seen the character go through quite a lot. In the third season premiere of the popular FOX drama, Carlos saw the love of his life, T.K. struggle to survive after a devastating accident.

Now, thankfully, things are certainly on the upswing for the couple. But, notes Yahoo Entertainment, Carlos’s story is far from slowing down this season. And, the character will be taking on a new and exciting role in an upcoming Lone Star episode.

Is There A New Detective On the Case on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star?’

In an upcoming 9-1-1: Lone Star episode which is set to premiere in March, Carlos, who is portrayed by Rafael Silva, will be stepping up to assist on a case while serving as a temporary detective. In this much-anticipated story arc, Carlos will be teaming up with Sierra McClain’s Grace Ryder to solve a crime. A case, reports say, that could affect both of their careers.

What exactly this 9-1-1: Lone Star case will be as Carlos and Grace team up has yet to be released. However, we are certainly hoping that this temporary assignment could lead to a more permanent detective role for Carlos in the series.

Carlos and T.K. Have Had A Tough Go So Far This Season

As the third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star got underway at the start of this year, Carlos was devastated as he and longtime boyfriend T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubenstein) ended their relationship. However, it was still very clear that the duo were holding deep feelings for one another.

When T.K almost dies while rescuing a child trapped under ice in the Lone Star third season premiere, Carlos spends every minute he can at T.K.’s bedside; worrying that the love of his life could lose his life. The situation was heartbreaking, of course. Thankfully, it made both Carlos and T.K. realize how important they are to each other. And, when T.K. woke up from his coma, the couple decided to reconnect and make their relationship a go. And they are in it for the long haul. However, the two certainly have a long road ahead of them as the season continues.

“We get to watch the really difficult road for Tarlos and I’m optimistic that things are gonna work out,” notes Ronen Rubenstein in a recent conversation with TV Insider.

[“For] someone like T.K., who’s had tremendous heartbreak and trauma, we’ll see what that does to their relationship if they do get back together,” the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor continues. “We’ll see if it’s gonna be smooth and then it will be bumpy again or if it’ll be bumpy the whole time.”