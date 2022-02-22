‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Will Owen and T.K. Make It to the Funeral?

9-1-1: Lone Star hit us with an absolute curveball at the end of last night’s episode. A character has died. Now, fans are wondering if T.K and Owen will be able to properly pay their respects.

So if you haven’t seen it, click away now, because there are major spoilers incoming.

The episode ended on a devastating note when T.K informs Carlos that his mother Gwyn is dead. Now, shocked fans are just hoping that Owen and T.K will make it to the funeral because the description for the next episode doesn’t bode well.

The episode will see absolute chaos on the flight Owen and T.K try to take to go to the funeral. One of the engines explodes mid-air, and this mechanical issue may cost them the chance to attend Gwyn’s funeral. The nail-biting promo for the episode shows T.K and Owen’s plane experiencing serious trouble, with onlookers (including Carlos and the firehouse) watching the news.

You can watch it below.

Fans will Learn a Lot about T.K’s Past

The description for the episode is also heartbreaking, as it’ll see T.K reminisce about his mother’s incredibly important influence in his recovery.

“T.K.’s mother has an emergency, so Owen and T.K. travel to New York on a flight that has a mechanical failure; T.K. reflects back when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago,” the description reads.

T.K actor Ronen Rubenstein actually teased this episode earlier in the year.

“There’s an episode later on in the season that’s the most insane, fulfilling work of my entire career. I was so, so blessed by Tim [Minear] and the writers to have that kind of episode coming up,” he said in an interview with TV Insider. We’ll see a side of T.K. that we have never seen and we’ll get to learn so much about him. It’s gonna be something else to say the least. It’s definitely the most intense physically and emotionally work I’ve ever done, especially as T.K.”

This Will be the Last Ever ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Episode With Lisa Edelstein

Variety has confirmed that this means Lisa Edelstein will leave her recurring role on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Fans are incredibly sad to see her go. She was particularly present over the course of season two.

We can only assume that this means she’ll appear in the form of flashbacks, as T.K reminisces on his time when she got him to go to rehab.

It’s not going to be an easy episode, that’s for sure. Hopefully, Owen and T.K will manage to get to the funeral so they can pay their respects. If you want to watch the episode when it airs, you can tune in to FOX on Monday, February 28th, at 8/7 central.