‘9-1-1’ Reveals Look at Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Return, New Characters

Fans of 9-1-1 have been patiently waiting for the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt since she went on maternity leave in the fall. Now, as the show comes back after its winter hiatus, it looks like the wait for Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie to come back is finally coming to a close. Not to mention, some new characters are coming on board.

The season 5 premiere saw Maddie, suffering from severe post-partum depression, leave her baby and Chimney behind and go out on her own. Fans were, needless to say, devastated, and have been missing both Chimney and Maddie since. Hewitt had to leave the show for a while as she was having a baby of her own.

But now, a new promo shows that Maddie will indeed be back when the show returns in March. You can watch it down below:

You can see both Chimney and Maddie in the preview. So fans can finally let out a breath. Kenneth Choi and Jennifer Love Hewitt are Back.

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Chimney and Maddie. Obviously, after something as difficult as this, their relationship can’t simply snap back to normal. The two are really going to have to work hard to work something out. Not to mention, they now have a child together. Hopefully, Maddie realizes that the place she belongs the most is home, and she gets the help she needs.

Here are the New Characters Joining ‘9-1-1’

You’ll probably notice there are a couple of new faces in this promo. Arielle Kebbel, known for her work in The Vampire Diaries, will join the show as a regular. She’ll play firefighter Lucy Donato and shows up around 17 seconds in.

Tim Minnear, the showrunner of both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, teased that Lucy is a lot like another fan-favorite character: Buck.

“I would say she’s kind of like the female version of Buck,” showrunner Tim Minear explained to TV Line. “She’s tough, she’s enthusiastic and she’s a bit of an adrenaline junkie. She’s also a little more seasoned than Buck in some ways.”

The show will also introduce fans to paramedic Jonah Greenway, who’ll be played by new recurring actor Bryce Durfee. Greenway fills in for Chimney while he takes leave looking for Maddie.

If you want to catch the next episode of 9-1-1, the show finally returns on Monday, March 21st at 8/7 central. In the mean time, you can watch new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star, which come out every Monday at 8/7 central on Fox.