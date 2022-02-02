‘9-1-1’ Showrunner Opens Up About What Characters Will Get the Spotlight

FOX’s hit dramas “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” will soon be together again on Monday nights.

Once “9-1-1” returns from its hiatus, fans will finally find out what’s about to happen to their favorite characters. Will Maddie ever come back? What will come of her relationship with Chimney? Will Buck and Chimney make up? Was Eddie serious when he said he’s leaving the 118? All these questions, such a long wait to get answers.

Thankfully, showrunner Tim Minear promised to give us insight on these characters, as well as T.K. and Carlos’s relationship.

Minear says there is going to be some “crossover action!” You read that right, Outsiders. You can all freak out with us now.

However, the “9-1-1” and “Lone Star” chief informed Variety that whatever he has planned will not compare to the massive wildfire episode he orchestrated last year. That was the episode that brought three “9-1-1” characters over to “Lone Star.”

In both series, the characters are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. But with us in real life also dealing with it, COVID does not make filming a television series easy. Minear confirmed this information to Variety.

“There will be some crossover action in the back half of this season. Don’t expect a giant crossover where all the characters from one show appear on the other show. But there will be some cross-pollination,” he explained.

As he said, “servicing all of the characters on both shows is a challenge.” So sadly, fans of either who will not get to see all characters from one show merged with the other. However, viewers are in for quite a surprise coming up. He was happy to confirm that a few characters from “9-1-1” will be showing up in “Lone Star.”

‘9-1-1’ Showrunner Explains the Upcoming the Maddie and Chimney Storyline

Fans of “9-1-1” have been waiting since the holidays last year for the series to return with all-new episodes. But lucky for us, showrunner Tim Minear is explaining how he plans to address the storyline of one of our favorite couples on the show.

When we last left Chimney and Maddie, they weren’t exactly in the best place. After an incident that sent their baby to the hospital while in Maddie’s care, she left the baby with Chimney and took off. If you’ve been following, you know that Maddie was suffering from postpartum depression and saw herself failing as a mother. She left her boyfriend a video of herself explaining that the baby isn’t safe with her and is better off without her. Maddie also only told Buck where she was leaving. Of course, Chimney wasn’t going to accept that, so he takes off to look for her.

“All the answers for where she went and what happened, and how that reunion is going to occur will be answered. And yeah, of course, she and Chimney are coming back,” says Minear. “It may not be as straight a line as you expect it to be, but I do not think it will be unsatisfying for the audience.”