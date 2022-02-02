‘9-1-1’ Showrunner Reveals the Complexities and Challenges of Crossovers

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have been a huge success for the FOX network. Even so, the two shows have struggled to host crossover events. Here’s why.

According to 9-1–1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Tim Minnear, Crossover events are hard to plan. Not to mention, COVID-19 further complicates things. Minnear spoke about the difficulties of crossover events in a recent interview with Variety. And don’t worry, we can still expect some “crossover action,” it just won’t be huge.

“The pandemic didn’t go away, so it’s still super complicated to make these shows,” Minear explained “There will be some crossover action in the back half of this season. Don’t expect a giant crossover where all the characters from one show appear on the other show. But there will be some cross-pollination. They’re almost treats. I don’t know that they’re big events like the wildfire. I’m trying to keep the universes as cross-pollinated as I can without cheating.”

So crossovers have become very complex over the past couple of years. But thankfully, both shows stand well on their own. Currently, 9-1-1: Lone Star is airing new episodes while 9-1-1 is on a break.

Here’s What You Can Expect of the Maddie and Chimney Storyline When ‘9-1-1’ Returns

9-1-1 left us off in December with still little. answers about what’s going to happen with Maddie and Chimney. And now that it’s on hiatus, fans are dying to know what’s next for them. In the season premiere, Maddie, who was struggling with post-partum depression, left Chimney and their baby behind and ran off.

The entire first half of the season saw Chimney searching for Maddie and trying to bring her home. Here’s what Minnear says is in store for the broken apart couple when the show returns in March. He also explained why the storyline happened at all. Jennifer Love Hewitt, who plays Maddie, had a baby and was on maternity leave.

“As I think anyone who follows the show as a fan knows, Jennifer had the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen. She was on maternity leave and so we serviced that because she couldn’t be on screen,” he told Variety.

“All the answers for where she went and what happened and how that reunion is going to occur will be answered. And yeah, of course, she and Chimney are coming back,” he explained.

But of course, things can’t just go back to normal after something as devastating as this.

“It may not be as straight a line as you expect it to be,” the showrunner said, “But I do not think it will be unsatisfying for the audience.”

If you’re excited for the return on 9-1-1, it’ll come back to FOX on Monday, March 21. In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star every Monday at 8/7 central.