‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Seeing Hearts in New Valentine’s Day Photo

Of course 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates the most romantic day on the calendar. When Love is your middle name, it’s probably required.

So Hewitt dug out one of her favorite Valentine’s Day photos to wish her followers all the hearts. In the snap, she showed off a fabulous pair of red, heart-shaped sunglasses. She was wearing a shirt dotted with different colored hearts, and she sipped a drink as she posed in front of a wall of red lips. Her nails and lips were the perfect shade of Valentine red.

The 9-1-1 star captioned the photo: “This is an old pic but it makes me so happy. Happy Valentine’s Day to all! Love yourself, love your friends, love your loves, love your kids, love people.”

Check out the photo and read on about 9-1-1 and when Hewitt is returning to the show.

If you’re a 9-1-1 watcher, no doubt you’ve missed Maddie, Hewitt’s character. But not to worry, Hewitt was on maternity leave after giving birth to her third child, baby boy Aidan James, who was born in September. Hewitt’s kids are elementary school age and younger.

The writers of 9-1-1 needed to explain her absence. So Maddie started suffering from postpartum depression.

Maddie had baby daughter Jee-Yun at the end of last season. But she felt distraught after giving birth and it didn’t go away. In the season five premiere, Maddie dropped baby Jee at the 118 without telling Chimney (Kenneth Choi) she was coming to the station. Instead, she left him a heart-breaking message.

Maddie told Chimney: “You don’t need to go to the police or come looking for me. I’m not in any danger and no one is making me do this. But Jee is not safe with me.

“I know that you’re going to take good care of her. And she’s better off without me. I love you. I love both of you, and I’m really sorry.”

Of course, Chimney had to track her down. But Hewitt hasn’t been on a 9-1-1 episode since the season five premiere. Chimney, with help from Maddie’s brother, Buck, figured out Maddie probably was in Boston. That’s where she lived with her former husband, who used to abuse her. But she also felt some happiness there going to nursing school. Chimney, along with baby Jee, drove to Boston. He ran into Eli, an old friend of his. The two went out for dinner. And Eli told him: “Take a minute, take a breath and pull yourself together. When you do find her, you can be the Howie that she needs.” (Howie is another nickname for Chimney).

But both Maddie and Chimney are back. Last month, Hewitt posted a photo of both of them on set as they started production of the second half of season five. 9-1-1 returns, March 21.