‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Sneak Peek of Return

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt is back in front of the camera!

We are fast approaching the March 21 season five mid-season return of the popular FOX first-responder series, 9-1-1. And, with this return comes the return of one character fans have been missing all season, Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie. The actress even shared a sneak peek of the return to her Instagram story in late January featuring herself on the set with her onscreen boyfriend, Kenneth Choi’s Chimney.

Fans of the popular Fox series know that Jennifer Love Hewitt has been missing through the first half of the fifth season. Kenneth Choi’s character has also been on and off throughout the season so far as much of his storyline focuses on tracking Maddie down. The fifth season premiere of 9-1-1 began with Maddie continuing to suffer from postpartum depression. As her depression worsens, Hewitt’s 9-1-1 character disappears leaving behind her and Chimney’s newborn daughter and a heartbreaking message.

“Jee is not safe with me,” Maddie tells Chimney of their daughter in the video message. “Not now anyway.”

“I know that you’re going to take good care of her,” the new mother continues in the heartwrenching season five scene. “And she’s better off without me. I love you. I love both of you, and I’m really sorry.”

A Long-Awaited ‘9-1-1’ Reunion

Since that October 4 9-1-1 episode premiered, fans have seen glimpses of Hewitt’s character as she messages with her brother Oliver Stark’s Buckley. Chimney never stopped his search for the mother of his child, finally tracking Maddie down. However, the entire scenario was so heartwrenching to Choi’s Chimney that the first-responder was advised to make sure he has himself back together before approaching his girlfriend.

Now, we know that Maddie will be finally making a return to 9-1-1, and it seems, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Choi will be sharing the screen when she does. This is certainly a very good sign. However, we don’t yet know exactly how Maddie’s return to 9-1-1 will be taking place. This, of course, could happen in a variety of different scenarios.

One scenario could see Kenneth Choi’s Chimney finally going to see Maddie and convincing his girlfriend to return to him and their daughter. Of course, it could be Maddie’s brother, Oliver Stark’s Buckley who finally convinces the emergency dispatcher to return. Whatever brings the new mother back to 9-1-1 is surely just the beginning of the story arc. Clearly, Maddie and Chimney have a lot to discuss. Both as their future as a couple, as well as their future as parents to little Jee.