‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Why Monday Night’s Tragedy Isn’t Over Yet For Owen

Monday night’s episode of 9-1-1 Lone Star caught viewers off guard with a shocking turn of events after it began seemingly happy and lighthearted. The episode, “Red vs Blue,” starts off with a friendly softball game between firefighters and police officers which was probably a hint that something unexpected would happen in the end. And unfortunately, the tragic events will only get worse before they get better for T.K. and Owen leading into the next episode.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the 9-1-1 Lone Star episode, “Red vs Blue” and next week’s episode, “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency.”

The highlight of “Red vs Blue” appears to be the friendly softball game between firefighters and rival police officers. However, things quickly deteriorate when T.K. receives a call towards the end of the episode telling him that his mom died. The ending didn’t disclose any details surrounding Gwyn’s death. In fact, she appeared fine following the end of the ice storm.

Next week’s episode description doesn’t mention any details about her death either. But it does explain why its title is “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency.”

The 9-1-1 Lone Star official synopsis reads: “When T.K.’s mother, Gwyn, has an emergency, Owen and T.K. travel to New York. But the flight is anything but smooth when the plane experiences a mechanical failure. Meanwhile, T.K. reflects back when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago.”

Even though Gwyn (Lisa Edelstein) is no longer alive, Edelstein will continue as a guest star on the show. So, it’s safe to say we’ll still be seeing her via T.K.’s flashbacks. As for the plane emergency that Owen and T.K. will have to face, check out the teaser below.

Things go from bad to worse in next 9-1-1 Lone Star episode

In case things weren’t bad enough, it seems like T.K. is in the bathroom when the flight experiences “a mid-air explosion in one of its engines.” Let’s hope T.K. and his dad can find each other amidst the chaos before anything else goes wrong. Only time will tell if they’re able to make it out of the disaster without sustaining any serious injuries.

Hopefully, both Strand men survive the crisis and are able to spend some time mourning the loss of Gwyn. It’s possible T.K. may even bring his brother back to Austin with him and Carlos. However, if “Blue vs Red” tells us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected, especially when it comes to T.K.

On a lighter note, at least we don’t have to wait long for the next 9-1-1 Lone Star episode. “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency” will air on Monday, February 28 on Fox according to the 2022 TV schedule.