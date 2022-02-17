‘9-1-1’ Will Reportedly Feature a Small Time Jump

There’s still a month to go before the next new episode of 9-1-1, but we’re starting to find out more details about the spring premiere for the sizzling show about first responders.

For one, there will be a small time jump. This will allow the writers to incorporate a job change for Eddie, who is played by Ryan Guzman.

First, let’s step back to where 9-1-1 left our favorite LA firefighters, paramedics and cops. The last new episode was all the way back on Dec. 6 for a Christmas episode entitled “Wrapped in Red.” And the first responders definitely were subdued during the happiest time of the year. Here’s a plot tease to prompt your memory of the unhappy Christmas: “The members of the 118 are called to a series of emergencies around Christmas Eve. Then, Eddie struggles with an emotional Christopher.”

Eddie’s son, Christopher, feared this would be the last holiday his dad would celebrate with him. That’s because he thought Eddie would be dead by holiday season, 2022. Christopher already lost his mother to a car accident. So Eddie, being the good dad, decided to change up his career. He’d already been in the military, then a firefighter. Maybe it was time for a mundane kind of paycheck.

Bobby and Athena were hosting a Christmas party. Eddie told Bobby he was leaving the 118. That’s how the episode ended, so you can call it a cliffhanger. 9-1-1 fans weren’t even sure if Guzman was leaving the show. Spoiler alert, he’s definitely still around, so there should be lots more bromance scenes between Eddie and Buck (Oliver Stark).

Ryan Guzman and Oliver Stark (FOX via Getty Images)

Ryan Guzman Definitely Didn’t Leave 9-1-1

TV Line included a question about 9-1-1 in its weekly Q&A. The site reported: “The spring premiere airing Monday, March 21 involves a small time jump, coming out of which viewers will discover what exactly Eddie’s new job is and if/how he still has a connection to the 118. (In other words, it’s sounding like a big story for Ryan Guzman in the back half of the season.)”

The next new episode sounds like a thriller. After all, 9-1-1 needs to blow out all those cobwebs that accumulated since the fall season ended. Here’s the plot synopsis for the episode: “The 118 “speed” to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb. Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck makes an impulsive relationship decision. The 118 welcome two new members to the team.”

The other good news for the 9-1-1 spring season is the return of Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt). That means Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is back as well. Last month, Hewitt posted photos of herself back on set. She took maternity leave last September after the birth of her third child. Writers tweaked her storyline to explain her absence. Maddie is suffering from postpartum depression. In the season five premiere, Maddie dropped off her baby daughter at the 118 station and then vanished. Chimney then took off after her.