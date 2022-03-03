‘9-1-1’ Fans Thought One Plotline Overworked Maddie

9-1-1 fans, let’s drift back to last season. Maddie still was very pregnant as she awaited the birth of her baby daughter, Jee-Yun.

And 9-1-1, the series all about first responders, decided to show how dedicated Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) was to her job. She went into labor as she was on a call with a little boy whose mother was drunk and driving erratically. Then Maddie, who was having contractions, refused to leave the job.

So, should Maddie be commended for her passion for the job and taking care of people? Or was 9-1-1 responsible for spreading toxic expectations for women at work.

One 9-1-1 fan on Reddit thought the show went too far in the episode called “Blindsided.” She started a thread about it. “Maddie working literally until she gave labor was a demonstration of America’s toxic work culture.”

The 9-1-1 fan continued:

“I think they were trying to demonstrate that she was a really hard worker but it’s actually a pretty dangerous message they were spreading.”

“I actually had to work the same day I had a minor surgery myself a few years back when I was a teenager. (And) I remember foolishly thinking that meant I was good at my job. Plus I couldn’t afford to miss the hours.”

“TV shouldn’t be glorifying working until your dead anymore. There should be more paid time off, and you don’t have to give labor at your desk in order to be a hard worker.”

FOX via Getty Images

Was 9-1-1 Episode a Bad Example? Hewitt Said She’d Do Same as Maddie

The 9-1-1 fan makes a valid point. Another Reddit user replied: “It won’t stop until people stop bragging about being sick at work. Companies aren’t going to give us sick leave as long as people think that they’re better employees because they got cut open yesterday and still showed up. They have us brainwashed into thinking this is normal.”

Hewitt told reporters when the episode aired that she loved her character being so dedicated. “I love that about her. That would totally be me, by the way.”

Hewitt took maternity leave from 9-1-1 last August as the series started filming for season five. She did film part of the premiere. Writers also enhanced her storyline. Maddie was suffering from post-partum depression. And she left her baby at the 118, knowing that Chimney (Kenneth Choi) would care for their daughter.

Then Maddie spent the rest of the fall away from 9-1-1 and Los Angeles. Chimney was in other episodes, but he disappeared midway through the fall. Maddie’s brother, Buck, thought that Maddie may have gone to Boston, where she went to nursing school. So Chimney drove cross country to find her.

The good news for 9-1-1 fans is that both Hewitt and Choi are back filming the spring season. The mystery of where Maddie was should be solved.

9-1-1 returns, March 21.