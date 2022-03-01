‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Is It Really Necessary for Gwyn To Die?

Lisa Edelstein’s character Gwyn has officially made her exit from 9-1-1: Lone Star. Her character’s death was a tragic loss for all. But was it really necessary?

Well, as with any TV death, there could be any number of reasons that it had to happen. Depending on who you ask, her death was necessary.

Justifications For Her Death

First off, it’s important to note that Edelstein didn’t actually “leave” 9-1-1: Lone Star. As it turns out, she was never a formal part of the show. She wasn’t a series regular, so it was kind of expected that her presence on the show would be limited. Still, though, Gwyn made important connections to recurring characters. That meant she had to show up, at least every once in a while. She was basically essential to season 2 of the show, due to her connections to Owen and TK.

That being said, her death will definitely open up some storylines with Owen and TK. That’s part of 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s justification for killing off Gwyn. Sometimes a character just has to die in order to move the story along. The main reason for her death is something similar to this.

According to the showrunner Tim Minear, Gwyn’s death is justified because sometimes a series needs to be reminded that it can just happen. People go away and don’t come back, and it’s possible and common in real life. In shows like 9-1-1: Lone Star, it’s easy to root for our favorite characters and expect them to always come back. Sadly for Gwyn, she’ll serve as a lesson in realism.

That’s a totally valid answer, but doesn’t make it any easier to accept. CarterMatt reminds us that Gwyn lived in an entirely different state. The writers didn’t have to kill off the character. They could’ve gone with another option to explain why she wasn’t around anymore.

Tim Minear Has Personal Connection to Gwyn’s Storyline

We definitely didn’t want to say goodbye to Lisa Edelstein’s character anytime soon, but now we’ll have to deal with the aftermath of her death. We might be sad for a bit that Gwyn is gone, but this storyline goes deeper for Tim Minear.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner recently opened up about Gwyn’s character and her storyline. Apparently, there are connections between her life and Minear’s.

“This is based on my own mother, who died a year ago, and the experience I had when she took me to rehab,” he explained. “Now, it wasn’t nearly as dramatic, and it wasn’t as far — we didn’t fly across the country.”

The showrunner went on to say that his mom gave him the strength to make the right choices, and he’s thankful that she was there to help. We’re sure that this storyline has been incredibly bittersweet for Minear.