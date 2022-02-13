93-Year-Old Sportswriter Who’s Covered Every Super Bowl Earns Exclusive Interview

Longtime reporter Jerry Green, who’s covered every Super Bowl, got his travel expenses paid and earned an exclusive interview this week.

Social media steam picked up after a Newsweek story saying the 93-year-old Detroit News reporter had to pay his own way to get to the game. Green travels with his daughter these days. After a GoFundMe campaign, the two are in Los Angeles for the big game.

Additionally, Green scored an exclusive interview with former Detroit Lion and current L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Overall, he’s the only newspaper reporter of the 338 credentialed journalists to report on Super Bowl I in 1967 while attending and covering all 56 Super Bowl games.

“I’m the last one,” Green told Newsweek with a grin. “How about that?”

Notably, the journalist’s home newspaper team, the Lions, have never played in a Super Bowl.

Green’s ‘Final’ Super Bowl Trip A Contentious One

The sportswriter got a raise, an offer to write for a top sports website, and Matthew Stafford’s interview before Sunday’s Super Bowl.

But it was a tough road to get to Los Angeles.

The journalist started at the paper in 1963. After Green retired in 2004, his newspaper continued to send him to the game to keep the streak alive. They stopped reimbursing him for travel costs in 2012. Despite financial hardships, the man said he kept going out of a personal love of the game and his streak.

In light of the Newsweek story, fellow journalists shared outrage over Green’s treatment. They vented on social media, and some started a fundraising campaign to cover the $5,000 for travel, lodging, and meal expenses. Green still travels with his daughter these days.

Surprisingly, the outcry spurred the newspaper to increase Green’s pay per column for his travel expenses. Green’s daughter, Jenny Klein, does not get paid for her travel.

“I was not aware he was losing money on our agreement,” The News managing editor Kevin J. Hardy told Newsweek via email on Friday. “Once I learned he was, I immediately sought to rectify the situation.”

Press Helps Detroit News Land Interview

Green’s connection to current quarterback Stafford helped too.

The paper got an exclusive interview Saturday. What’s more interesting is that Stafford played 12 miserable years in Detroit.

Green said his Super Bowl dream interview would have been with Stafford in the Newsweek article. Soon after, the Rams and the NFL moved mountains for Green to land the interview. Both men talked on Thursday for five minutes.

After reading the Newsweek story, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy offered to cover Green’s Super Bowl expenses. Additionally, Portnoy asked him to write about the game for the popular website.

But the Detroit News caught up with Green to ensure, as he told Newsweek, “his words continue to grace our pages.”

Green thanked his fundraising supporters, saying their efforts touched him. Also, he added that he wanted the money to go to a worthy cause.

The sportswriter told the fundraBising host Amy Turner to refund the money or ask them if they’d like to send it to the Writers Emergency Assistance Fund. Basically, that cause provides grants “to professional freelance writers who, because of illness, disability, natural disaster, or extraordinary professional crisis, are unable to work.”