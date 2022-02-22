Aaron Rodgers’ Cryptic ‘Monday Night Gratitude’ Post Has the NFL World Wondering If He’s Retiring

Aaron Rodgers is sharing what he is thankful for in his lengthy new Instagram post. Incorporating ten photos of himself with friends, family, and on the field, he shares his “Monday Night Gratitude” with his followers.

Now, fans are wondering if this sentimental caption is the athlete’s way of saying goodbye to the NFL. “Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year,” he begins.

After writing fondly about his ex-fiance Shailene Woodley, he moves on to talk about his teammates.

“To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.

“To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.”

He goes on to say that he values all of the memories he has made playing the game.

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

Fans React to Aaron Rodgers’ Post

Fans are analyzing Aaron Rodgers’ word choice in his newest post. His use of the past tense suggests that he could be moving on from the NFL. His followers are reacting in the comments.

“Green Bay loves you 12. Whatever you decide, you’ll always be our QB,” one fan says. “This almost sounds like a prequel to a goodbye to Green Bay or dare I say the NFL… 😢,” another comment reads.

Some fans are getting even more emotional. “Aaron man, it’s 11:35 PM Eastern time are you trying to make me cry my eyes out.”

Fellow athletes are showing their support for the star too. His own teammates like Kurt Benkert are sending heart emojis and supportive messages in the comments section.