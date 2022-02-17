Aaron Rodgers Gets Trolled by Hall of Famer Dick Butkus Amid Shailene Woodley Breakup

After two years of dating, Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called off their engagement, which began in February 2021. Now that the news has broken, key members of the NFL community have started to share their reactions.

One was former Chicago Bears linebacker and Hall of Famer, Dick Butkus, who came after the Green Bay quarterback with a zinger.

“For all of you who asked i am not the reason shailene woodley and @AaronRodgers12 have broken up,” Butkus quipped on Twitter.

Not surprisingly, NFL fans were quick to sing the Hall of Famer’s praises for his answer to Aaron Rodgers’ news.

“79 years old and still sacking QBs,” one user responded.

Another wrote, “This is a Hall of Fame tweet from a Hall of Famer player.”

Butkus played for the Chicago Bears from 1965 to 1973. Within his nine seasons, Butkus racked in 22 interceptions and 27 fumble recoveries. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1979, his first year of eligibility.

Why Did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Split?

Roughly a year after Aaron Rodgers happily announced the upcoming nuptials during his acceptance speech when he was named NFL MVP last year. He thanked his fiancee during the speech without mentioning her name.

“They’re very happy together,” a source told People in February 2021. “It’s not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?”

Unfortunately, their feelings towards each other shifted early this year. In Touch first covered the split, speaking to a source close to the couple.

The source told In Touch, “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together.” The source continued, “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Another source spoke to People regarding how the ex-fiances called it quits. Apparently, the two are still in good spirits despite the split. In fact, the person even claimed that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley will keep their relationship polite.

“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” the source said. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

As for Rodger’s career, fans are anxiously waiting to hear if the QB will stick with Green Bay or will perhaps be looking for new opportunities.

“Definitely one I’ve thought about,” Aaron Rodgers said. “But there are a lot of decisions to be made. Key players, a lot of guys who played tonight… so many guys whose contracts are up or on the brink or salary cap stuff.”