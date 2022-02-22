Aaron Rodgers ‘Never Wanted to Be Divisive’ With His COVID-19 Comments

Green Bay Packers fans are going to have to wait a little longer to know what Aaron Rodgers’ future plans are as the quarterback of the team. The back-to-back MVP winner of the NFL appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week to talk about a myriad of topics. But clarity on his future with the Packers was not included. Instead, Rodgers talked at length about the off-the-field drama that surrounded him in 2021.

He told the program, “One thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn’t realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people. The people that support me and love me and check on me and take care of me. I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel that was kind of being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me because I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out,” Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers was apologetic about how everything unfolded in 2021 in regards to his COVID conversations and whatnot. The blowback from his comments this past fall took a toll not only on Rodgers but on those close to him as well. This weighed on Rodgers, as he talked about that impact on the show.

He added, “I never wanted to be divisive in this whole thing, I really didn’t. The issue is polarizing. I get that. And I know there’s a lot of fear involved around it.” Rodgers’ intent he says was not to stir the pot or cause the controversy that it caused. He was speaking what he felt and knew the issue was a hot-button topic but did not want to cause the kind of divisiveness that it did at the time. He concluded, “but my intention was never to be divisive.”

The Packers’ Future With Rodgers

Rodgers won his second consecutive MVP with the Packers in 2021. However, the team lost their first playoff game at home to the 49ers. After another 13-win season, that kind of result was not what Rodgers or the rest of the fanbase expected. Still, that was the result. Now, questions remain about Rodgers’ future in Green Bay.

Add to that is star wideout Davante Adams who is a free agent this offseason. The Packers drafted their theoretical quarterback in-waiting in Jordan Love, but it is unclear what the plan is in Green Bay if Rodgers were to seek a trade and Adams were to sign elsewhere. The team has won 13 games in three consecutive seasons so it should be interesting to see what the future holds for Rodgers and company in Green Bay.