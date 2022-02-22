Aaron Rodgers Reveals What Prompted Cryptic ‘Gratitude’ Post About Shailene Woodley, Packers Teammates

Aaron Rodgers said people are making too much of his “cryptic” post to his (reported) ex-fiancee Shailene Woodley. He recently finished a 12-day cleanse and wanted to show her gratitude for being a part of his life.

The Green Bay quarterback went on the “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday to explain why he sent the heartfelt note to his ex and dispel any reports about his future.

“I just got out of a 12-day Panchakarma … It’s a cleanse that originated in India, it’s been going on for thousands of years, and it’s something that I’ve done in the offseason,” Aaron Rodgers said. “I’m just getting my head above the sand now and seeing what’s going on out there.”

Rodgers said the cleanse is something he does every offseason. It allows him to “turn everything else off” to focus on “centering” his mind and alleviate mental stress.

"There's nothing cryptic about gratitude.. I was going thru some pictures from the last year & felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have & the lessons I've learned" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/htggxJBirY — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 22, 2022

It also helps him realize truths in his life. Like the people who’ve been there for him through the ups and downs and deserve his gratitude. One of those is Shailene Woodley. Rodgers popped the question to the A-list actress last year, but last week reports surfaced that they’d split up.

In an Instagram post, Aaron Rodgers thanked Woodley for “showing me what unconditional love looks like.”

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Rodgers wrote. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like. I love you and am grateful for you.”

He also posted messages of gratitude for several teammates and friends.

Aaron Rodgers: I Haven’t Made Up My Mind About The Future

Aaron Rodgers began his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” by saying his future is as open as his mind following his cleanse.

“Let me put this disclaimer out right now… there will be no news today and no decision on my future,” the reigning NFL MVP said.

The 38-year-old has hinted he may retire after this season. He’s also been open about his frustrations with the Packers’ management. He said he’s still working things out but expects to make a decision soon.

Rodgers hinted that one driving factor could be what happens with Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams. Contract negotiations between the Packers and Adams broke down last year. But the team could put the franchise tag on him to give them more time to hash out a deal, USA Today said.

“In Green Bay, there’s this one specific guy who’s the best in the league at what he does, wears, I think, No. 17,” Rodgers added. “You might have heard of him? There’s the opportunity to tag him at some point and I think both parties want to get that done, they would probably rather get a long-term extension done. I understand that’s a part of a decision and I’ve talked about not wanting to drag this out.”