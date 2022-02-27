Aaron Rodgers Said He Went on a 12 Day Experimental Cleanse

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does things his own way, a rare gift that makes him a force on the gridiron and a bit of a mystery beyond it. The NFL’s reigning MVP recently said that he just endured a 12-day Indian cleanse, meant to cleanse the mind and body as a period of reflection.

The cleanse, called a Panchakarma, involves consuming ghee and laxatives to purge the body of old toxins. The subject of the Panchakarma also abstains from sugar, sex, and alcohol during the cleanse, which has its roots in India’s Ayurvedic medical community. Therefore, the experience promotes health and wellbeing by balancing the elements or energies with lifestyle, diet, and meditation. Specifically, it cleans and lubricates the digestive system.

The cleanse helped Rodgers feel more appreciative for his body and soul

Rodgers said he felt a sense of gratitude for being able to endure and succeed in completing the cleanse.

“There will be no news today,” Rodgers said during a podcast interview. “No decision on my future. As I was texting with you yesterday, I just got out of a 12-day Panchakarma. Look that up. I know you did after we talked. It’s a cleanse that originated in India. It’s been going on for thousands of years, and it’s something I’ve done in the offseason. So I’m just getting my hand above the sand now and seeing what’s going on there.”

Thanks to the eccentric athlete’s proclivity to try new things, sports reporters across the country became de facto Ayurvedic experts overnight. Here’s what the Panchakarma entails, in five sequential parts.

Vaman: administration of emetic drugs that induce a severe spell of vomiting to clean the upper gut

Virechan: forced diarrhea that purges and cleanses the bowel

Basti: medicated enema used to cleanse the accumulated toxins through the colon

Nasya: nasal administration of medicated oil to cleanse the accumulated toxin

Raktamokshana: procedure done to cleanse the blood

What does western medicine think about this technique?

Unsurprisingly, western medical experts find danger in such ancient trends. Bonnie Taub-Dix, a registered dietitian, said she recommends small, consistent changes to the diet. She said to avoid wild swings that a cleanse would offer.

“Cleanses are short-term practices that bring unrealistic results. The focus is to lubricate your system and push foods out, when you should be focusing on what you’re putting into your body,” she said. “We were given livers and kidneys to help with detox, we don’t need to do something like this to make yourself healthier.”

Taub-Dix said there’s a risk of dehydration and electrolyte imbalance from consistent use of laxatives and ghee (a type of butter), which also has a laxative effect as a concentrated form of saturated fat.