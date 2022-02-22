Aaron Rodgers Sends Emotional Message to Shailene Woodley After Their Breakup

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following his breakup with actress Shailene Woodley last week. The sports star shared a series of snaps as he reflected on the past year with some “Monday Night Gratitude.” The post opened with a quote from Persian poet Rumi, “Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk.”

The 38 year old opened with a special message dedicated to his ex-sweetheart, Woodley. “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Rodgers wrote. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Broke Up Last Week

The celebrity pair broke off their engagement last week. Wasting no time, this isn’t the first time Rodgers has shared his feelings about it online. Just a few days after the breakup, the footballer shared some inspirational messages about love on his Instagram story. He shared a screenshot of a quote from motivational speaker Aubrey Marcus, speaking to the rarity of love.

“The rarest gift you can give, is Love,” the quote began. “I love you no matter what, just as you are, and you are always forgiven,” it continues. “I expect nothing and am grateful for everything… [I] give you the truth only and always. You are learning in the perfect way.” Additionally, Rodgers shared the quote to his story again on Sunday.

According to a source close to Rodgers, as reported by People Magazine, the split was “amicable.”

Some fans of the couple feared there was trouble in paradise when Woodley did not appear at Rodgers’ birthday celebrations in December. However, a source told People at the time that the couple was “still together.”

Sources Said Their Relationship Was ‘Non-traditional’

“They have a different, non-traditional relationship,” the source explained. They said that it wasn’t “odd” that the pair didn’t post about each other on their birthdays. The source added that the two “are very private about things.”

Woodley and Rodgers really hit it off during the peak of COVID related lockdowns in the US. The couple kept their relationship hidden pretty well despite both being in the public eye. However, that quickly changed when Rodgers thanked his “fiancee” during his acceptance speech for a NFL Honors award in February 2021.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments,” Rodgers said on stage. “180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.”

Woodley confirmed the news just a few weeks later during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” while she showed off her ring.