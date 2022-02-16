Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Reportedly Call Off Engagement

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood star Shailene Woodley have reportedly called off their engagement. The two had been dating since 2020, but have reportedly called it quits according to sources at In Touch.

The reported reasons as to why the famous couple split have already begun to emerge. A source told In Touch, “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together.” The source continued, according to In Touch, “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Rodgers has been in the news for a variety of reasons over the last year. It has ranged from his vaccination status to his future in Green Bay to even his relationship with Woodley.

Another source told People magazine, “They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Future in Green Bay

But what is Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay look like now? After losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, speculation has run rampant about the former Cal Bear’s future in Green Bay. After the turmoil and drama before last season, fans wonder if that was the last time Packer fans will see Rodgers in green and yellow.

The situation was complicated even more when the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers’ potential replacement in Jordan Love two seasons ago. He has waited behind Rodgers, but the Packers have not fully committed to him for the future.

Rodgers told reporters after the loss to the 49ers, “I don’t know. That’s a fair question.” He continued, “Definitely one I’ve thought about. But there are a lot of decisions to be made. Key players, a lot of guys who played tonight… so many guys whose contracts are up or on the brink or salary cap stuff. So, a lot of decisions to be made. I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing. So a lot of decisions in the next couple of months.”

Rodgers has been linked for months to the Denver Broncos. Now, with his old offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett getting the head coaching job in Denver, the rumors have grown even stronger. The Broncos have not had a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. They have tried to draft and develop their own in Paxton Lynch and Drew Lock to no avail. Rodgers also reportedly purchased land in Tennessee that made some folks wonder if the Tennessee Titans could go after the MVP of the league. Only time will tell where Rodgers ends up.