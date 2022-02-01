aerosmith-cancel-european-summer-tour

Legendary rock band Aerosmith has reportedly canceled its 2022 European summer tour due to COVID-19 concerns.

On their website, the Aerosmith crew announced the unfortunate news. “It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been canceled.”

Aerosmith stated that they have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics; and the continuous presence of the virus’ restrictions and other issues, it has become clear to them that it will not be possible to go ahead with summer shows in the region. “The health, safety, and well-being of our fans is our number one priority. We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon.”

Aerosmith adds that everyone’s ticket point of purchase will be in touch shortly with further information about the cancellation. “Until then, take care and we deeply apologize for any inconvenience.”

Steven Tyler Opens Up About How Aerosmith Was Formed

During a 2019 interview with Haute Living, Steven Tyler recalled the events that led to the creation of his long-time ground, Aerosmith. He admitted that there was no “plan B” to his rockstar plans. “I looked at every one of those f—ing guys and went, ‘You in? Are you in it? You in it? You are not gonna tell me your father is gonna you up and tell you[that] you need a second career. Did your father say that? He didn’t? You promise’”

The Aerosmith lead singer then called out Tom Hamilton as being a “lost child”; Brad Whitford as being “last child”; Joe Perry, a being a country bumpkin. “Just like me [with] a father that played guitar and a mother that was a gym teacher. So it was ripe for the picking. We all wanted to do it. We wanted to have something to prove to people. And do you know until this second, every night when you see us, we are still up there trying to prove something to people?”

However, the journey of becoming a legendary rock band didn’t come without a price. The Aerosmith bandmate declared, “Imagine that your biggest dream is that you wanted to be signed to a label. It was our only dream. However, our managers f—ing lied to us. They had to deal with the label. And we weren’t signed to a label. But that didn’t stop us. Or imagine, for instance, finding out that one of your albums sold 22 million copies. Remember back when they were CDs? And CDs sold for $19 apiece. And so what’s $19 times 22 million? Roughly $418 million Then, what’s thrown at you is that the band has to pay for a thing called packaging and soft goods.”

Despite the bumps in the road, Aerosmith has become iconic even more than 50 years after its creation.