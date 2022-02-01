Aerosmith Fans React to Canceled 2022 European Tour

Classic rock band Aerosmith is cancelling their 2022 European Tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a statement posted last night, the band announced that they will no longer be playing shows this summer.

“We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region,” the statement reads.

The band goes on to say that the health of their fans and crew is of utmost importance. They also say that they will return to the stage when they can.

“The health, safety and well being of our fans is our number one priority. We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon.”

Fans are disappointed by this news. “Really? I don’t understand… sorry, but I DON’T UNDERSTAND!!,” one fan writes.

“Well at this rate we better just be grateful for the times we did get to see them,” another says.

Ticket holders for the European Tour will receive emails soon regarding the refund process. Aerosmith ends their statement with an apology.

“Until then, take care and we deeply apologize for any inconvenience.”

As of right now, the only show on the band’s calendar for this year is September 8 in Boston. Aerosmith is set to headline Boston’s iconic Fenway Park alongside Extreme. Fans are hopeful that this twice-postponed show comes off.

Aerosmith Considers Replacing Steven Tyler

There was a time when Aerosmith was auditioning new lead singers. This was all because of Steven Tyler’s busy schedule as a judge on FOX’s American Idol. Originally signing on for four years on the show, the band did not want to wait that long to play music together again.

Guitarist Joe Perry considered replacing Steven Tyler with Sammy Hagar. Known for performing in Montrose, as well as taking over David Lee Roth’s role in Van Halen, his strong voice and presence put him in the running.

“I’m not sure how it got out there, but Sam I know as a really mellow guy, easy to get along with. And he definitely had the pipes so I can see why that idea had been floated,” Joe Perry says in an interview.

When Steven Tyler left American Idol after two years, the original lineup all got back together. Luckily, there is no bad blood between the musicians. Perry explains that this was just a small bump in the road.

“It was really another one of those times, you don’t keep a band together without a lot of bumps … You know every band has its ups and downs.”

“I think if I would have done both those things [joining Van Halen and Aerosmith], I would have been the guy that replaced the guy,” Hagar says.