‘AGT: Extreme’ Shows Off Dangerous New Stunts in Trailer

We’ve certainly seen some pretty extreme things over the years on “America’s Got Talent.” From heart-stopping stunts and dangerous performances, “AGT” always had the ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Now, there’s going to be a whole show dedicated to that feeling. “AGT: Extreme” is set to premiere on February 21 at 8/7 CT. It’s going to have all the chaos you could possibly want. It will run two hours each week for a total of four weeks and is promising to show “the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage,” according to TVLine.

You can see it for yourself with the brand new trailer.

Simon Cowell sums up the entire situation very well. He said, “‘AGT: Extreme’ is everything we couldn’t do on the main show, but we wanted to.” It consists of some outstanding acts and stunts, including explosions and massive flames. Cowell also revealed that they had been waiting to do the show for about 10 years before finally getting the yes.

The show is filmed outside at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. All the brave contestants are going up for a chance to win $500,000 and the title of the ultimate daredevil. Simon Cowell, the series creator, will serve as one of the judges as usual. He’s also brought in two very qualified people to sit next to him to judge these acts.

That includes WWE icon Nikki Bell as well as motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. They both know a thing or two about adrenaline and putting on a good show. Terry Crew is also the host for “AGT: Extreme.”

A Gruesome Injury from ‘AGT: Extreme’

Unfortunately, with all those heart-racing stunts and performances, injuries are far more likely in this spin-off program.

The show made headlines far before it aired when it was made public in October 2021 that someone got seriously injured. During a rehearsal, an escape artist named Jonathan Goodwin suffered an extreme injury while doing one of his acts.

Apparently, the act was him putting on a straightjacket and proceeding to fall about 70 feet onto an air mattress below him. That wasn’t the entirety of the stunt, however. He also had to avoid two cars that were swinging on both sides of him. Goodwin reportedly was crushed by the cars and they proceeded to explode as well. He fell to the ground and hit his head, which caused cast members to think he died doing to stunt.

He did not die but is on a long, long road to recovery. “You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. I’ve tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good. A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the outpouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing. Truly incredible,” the 40-year-old daredevil said on Instagram.