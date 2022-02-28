‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Gives Tips for Coping with Anxiety

Alaskan Bush People Matt Brown is back with another positive message for fans on his Instagram page, and this time, he wanted to focus again on the topic of anxiety. Like so many people, Matt Brown has had his battles with anxiety in his own life and throughout his battle with addiction and substance abuse.

As Brown has explained in some of his previous videos, a person’s mental health can suffer when dependent on drugs. Now that he’s in recovery, the Alaskan Bush People star has had to develop new, healthier alternatives to cope with the more stressful moments in life. As always, Brown then passed on these tactics and techniques onto his fans to offer a place where they can come to for recovery advice as well as a source of constant positivity.

In his caption, the Alaskan Bush People alum wrote, “Hi friends I’ve been a little under the weather today, nothing serious thought, I’ve been taking it easy and resting, so I feel much better now. I figured with all that’s going on in be big world right now I’d do a nuther video about stress, anxiety, and worry. I’m still a little low energ, and I think it shows, though I want to share what I can, about some things that help with stress 🙂 I hope this finds all my friends doing well Never give up, never surrender.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Continues Discussions About Anxiety

Despite the fact that Brown was feeling a bit ill, he touched on how energy levels have affected his anxiety and how keeping a healthy sleep/wake regimen helps manage anxiety. During his latest video, Brown touched on how getting a full night’s sleep is incredibly important for those with anxiety. On the opposite end of the spectrum, too much caffeine can aggravate symptoms of anxiety.

The Alaskan Bush People alum’s discussion about mental health is actually a continuation of his previous video. Just two days ago, Brown first opened up about the topic by speaking to his own experiences with anxiety over the years.

In it, he further discussed how caffeine intake has affected his mental health.

“If I’ve had a couple of cups of coffee and something happens or I remember something I should be doing and it turns into that negative or nervous energy, I’ll eat something. Like a good snack, and basically, what that does, it absorbs that caffeine in my system,” Brown explained.

Just as important is Brown’s awareness of the impact small decisions can make on his anxiety levels. Overall, his lesson between his last two videos is to learn what triggers your anxiety and how to avoid those triggers.