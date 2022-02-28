‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Looks Forward to Getting ‘Back on My Feet Again’

Alaskan Bush People Matt Brown is taking all the necessary next steps to lead a healthy and happy life. In the past, Matt has struggled to find his footing on his own, but it appears that he is making some headway with the more formal parts of the process. This includes getting his official Washington state identification card, proper dental insurance and Social Security card.

Earlier today, the Alaskan Bush People star shared the happy news that he received his ID card in the mail and is one step closer to receiving his dental insurance card to, apparently, take care of a few issues before they get any worse. Matt didn’t expand on any of these problems, but he did seem confident that he was going to take control of the situation, no matter what.

Here’s what the Alaskan Bush People star had to say in the caption: “HI friend I got my ID today! 🙂 also in this video I’m explaining about some scammers who are pretending to be me :/ so I explain how this is my only account, and I won’t ever ask y’all guys for money. Thank you my friends for being there for me, I hope everyone is doing well today :)”.

Further in the video, Matt also touched on the presence of fraud accounts on Instagram and other channels that have claimed to be him. The Alaskan Bush People star clarified that these accounts are not, in fact, his and that he would never ask his fans or followers for money. He then concluded the rant by apologizing for the “jerks” who have tried to impersonate him online.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Further Speaks to the ‘Next Steps’ in His Life

Matt’s primary focus in life right now seems to be creating a safe and healthy environment that supports his recovery process. As a recovering addict, he frequently shares his troubles and triumphs. Of course, just as important as managing the triggers and influences of his daily life is the more long-term factors in his life. That’s why he initiated the conversation about these factors earlier this month in a clip that covered his journey to receiving a Social Security card.

“Hi friends I hope everyone is doing well out there I’ve had a excellent couple of days here check out what my friend gave me today! :),” Matt captioned the video. “Also I want to thank y’all guys for all your support, you really make a difference for me friends :)”.

Now that he has his ID, too, it seems Matt has created a greater sense of stability for himself.