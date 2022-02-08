‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Shares Emotional Message on First Anniversary of Dad Billy Brown’s Death

It’s the one-year anniversary of the death of Billy Brown. His son, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown, shared an emotional message on social media.

Bear Brown has always used his social media platforms as an outlet to express himself. He’s had to do that even more so after the loss of his father, Billy Brown. The Brown family patriarch died back on February 8 of last year after having a seizure at his home.

Ever since then, Bear Brown has been forced to navigate the world for the first time without his beloved Da. If you have been following the Alaskan Bush People star with us here at Outsider, then you know that Bear has already gone through a number of firsts without his father. Not only that, but he knows that there will be many more firsts to come. It has been and will continue to be a process for Bear Brown and the rest of his family to work through their grief.

On the one-year anniversary of Billy’s death, Bear took to social media once again to let his fans know how he’s feeling.

“One year ago today I lost my Dad, Da,” Bear wrote in his most recent post. “It hasn’t gotten any easier without him, I still miss him just as much! It seems like we lost him only yesterday.”

If you want to see updates from Bear Brown himself, you’ll have to request to follow his personal account, here. Due to the death of his dad and other family drama that went down, the Alaskan Bush People star set his profile to private.

‘Nothing Eases the Pain’ for ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star

Losing a parent is never easy — not for any of us. But for a celebrity like Bear Brown, it can be even harder just for the simple fact that he remains in the spotlight no matter what happens in his life.

The Alaskan Bush People star has been working through his grief every day. But he spoke from a place of truth on Monday when he said that “nothing eases the pain.”

“In truth, nothing eases the pain,” he said. “I just try to be the best I can for those around me and I’m trying to enjoy every moment of every day that I have with ones I love! Life is far too short to take for granted the time we have!”

Bear Brown also shared some advice for his fans.

“Live, love, laugh,” he said. “Be free and remember you never know when it’s the last time you’ll see someone you care about, or when it might be your last day! Don’t take it for granted. God bless.”