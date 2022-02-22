‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Remembers His Late Dad Pulling Off ‘Awesome Surprise’ for His Mom

Earlier this month, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown remembered the one-year anniversary of the passing of his father. Since then it seems the loving son has been reminiscing on some other good memories with his dear ole “Da.”

Of course, as Alaskan Bush People fans know, Billy and Ami Brown had a very loving relationship. There wasn’t a single moment on the show when the two leaders of the Wolf Pack didn’t demonstrate just how strong their bond was with each other. When they built their homestead in Alaska, they were a united front that included all of their children in the process. Then when they had to uproot their family to move to Washington for the sake of Ami’s health, their devotion to each other and the family was just as fervent.

In honor of his parents’ admirable relationship, Bear posted a photo from the moment when Billy gave Ami a surprise in their mountain trailer. Although he didn’t specify what the surprise was, it clearly exceeded Ami’s expectations.

“In my parents trailer on our mountain! Da had just pulled off an awesome surprise for mom’s birthday!” Bear wrote on Instagram.

Bear Honors the Anniversary of His Father’s Death

Previously, on the anniversary of Billy’s death, the Alaskan Bush People star posted a heartwarming note about his father.

“One year ago today I lost my Dad, Da, to be honest it hasn’t gotten any easier without him, I still miss him just as much!” Bear wrote.

“It seems like we lost him only yesterday, in truth nothing eases the pain, I just try to be the best I can for those around me and I’m trying to enjoy every moment of every day that I have with the ones I love!” he continued. “Life is far too short to take for granted the time we have! Live, love, laugh, be free and remember you never know when it’s the last time you’ll see someone you care about, or when it might be your last day! Don’t take it for granted. God bless.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Can’t Wait for Her Son’s Birthday

Meanwhile, the Alaskan Bush People star’s wife, Raiven, is looking forward to the next milestone in their son’s life. Little River will be two years old in just a couple of weeks. During a trip to the store, Raiven couldn’t help but feel a bit sentimental as the tot picked out a new toy.

“How is he already almost two,” the Alaskan Bush People mom wrote in the caption of her post. “River loves going to the store! Although it’s a pretty long drive which he doesn’t like as much haha.”

