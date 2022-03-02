‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Says Wife Raiven Is Spoiling Him

Apparently, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown married a chef in disguise. Lately, the proud husband can’t help but share some of his wife’s kitchen creations, and they’re sure to make your stomach rumble.

Raiven Brown, herself, has never really spoken out about her skills with a skillet, but this is likely just because she’s modest about her abilities. However, Bear isn’t afraid to share her talent with the world. Yesterday, he began posting some of his favorites of her “awesomely delicious” dishes.

The first plate looked like beef tenderloin tips with buttery mashed potatoes and sauteed broccoli with chives sprinkled on top. Another was a breakfast dish, which featured a veggie and egg scramble, avocado slices and Bear’s favorite, bacon.

“Raiven is a fantastic cook! She is spoiling me with all the delicious dinners! She could easily open her own restaurant! Her meals are perfectly prepared, tender, juicy, crunchy, mouth watering!” Bear gushed.

The Alaskan Bush People star added two other posts with three more dishes each. All of them looked perfectly unique from one another, demonstrating Raiven’s creativity when she’s behind the stove.

Just as notable as the sheer beauty and tastiness of her dishes, though, is the fact that all of her meals appear to be extremely healthy. With an almost two-year-old child sitting at the dinner table, it’s always hard to make protein sources and veggies appealing, but it seems the proud mama and dedicated wife has no problem in this department.

See all of the delectable dishes on Bear’s Instagram account here.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Family Celebrates Son’s Birthday

Of course, everyone can use a break from their own kitchen every now and then, and Raiven and Bear’s son’s upcoming birthday gave them the perfect opportunity to get away for a few days. Last week, the Alaskan Bush People family chose to travel to Triple Play Family Fun Park in Idaho, where they spent much of their time in the water park.

In the past, the little family has spent their time at the Great Wolf Lodge in California, so it’s no secret that little River loves the water. During their stay, Raiven posted lots of photos and videos of their time at the park. While Raiven and River rushed down the slides together, he and his dad splashed in the sprinklers and spouts.

Then the Alaskan Bush People family adjourned to the little indoor rides. There, River spun around in a revolving ducky ride. He certainly didn’t seem quite as enthusiastic when he was at the water park, but the tot no doubt still enjoyed his time because he got to share it with his doting parents.

On March 9, River will officially be two years old.