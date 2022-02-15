‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Wishes Wife Raiven a Happy Valentines Day in Heartfelt Post

It’s Valentine’s Day, Outsiders. What better way to spend the day with our significant others and our favorite Alaskan Bush People stars?

As we sit here today, things couldn’t be much better for Bear Brown and Raiven Brown (Adams). The on-again-off-again couple is now officially a forever couple. That’s right, folks — Brown and Adams officially married one another last month. They tied the knot on January 16, 2022.

There’s no denying that the couple has been through their fair share of drama over the years. But they have worked through it and have gotten over all of that and are stronger together for it. That is great news for the family and for their adorable little son, River.

It’s clear that both Bear and Raiven Brown are happier than they have been in a very long time. Those feelings of happiness were shining through in Bear’s latest Instagram post. The Alaskan Bush People star decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day by shouting out who else but his new wife.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life Raiven Brown,” Bear wrote on Instagram. “My world would not be the same without you. You take my breath away today just as much as when we first met, you are my moon, my stars, the sunshine of my life, I look forward to forever with you! Love you girl!

If you want to catch all of Bear Brown’s Instagram updates as he posts them, you’ll have to request to follow his personal account. The name is “bearbrownthekingofextreme.” The Alaskan Bush People actor’s account is still listed as private. He made the change after the death of his father, Billy Brown, last February, and other drama surrounding Raiven and his family.

Raiven Adams Moved from Her Home in Texas to Live with ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star

If you don’t know all of the history between Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and his wife Raiven Brown, you’ll have to read some of our past stories. We have covered the high-profile couple’s relationship extensively right here on Outsider.

If you are a fan of the show, you may recall that Bear and Raiven first met at the wedding of Noah Brown, Bear’s younger brother. They fell in love almost instantly, and shortly after meeting and dating for a brief period, announced that they were engaged. However, that’s when things went downhill for a short time. The couple broke up and got back together several times, trying to do whatever they thought was best for their young son.

Late last year, Bear and Raiven’s relationship was starting to look up once again. In November, Raiven took to her own Instagram account to announce that she was going to be moving out of her home state of Texas and in with her now-husband, Bear Brown, in Loomis, Washington.