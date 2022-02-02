‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Can’t Believe How Much Noah Brown & His Wife’s Son Has Grown

During the early days of “Alaskan Bush People,” we were introduced to the core “Wolfpack.”

That includes the late Billy Brown, Ami, Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Bird, and Rain. The best part is that we’ve also gotten to see how this wilderness-focused family has grown over the years. Many of the family members have since embarked on their own journeys and even started their own families.

That includes Noah Brown. He is the youngest of the sons in the family and was born in 1992. He is married to Rhain Alisha Brown and the two have a son together, Elijah Brown. Their son was born back in February of 2019. That means he’s close to turning three years old soon. Elijah is also the first grandchild of the Brown family.

Fans can hardly believe how much time has passed. Recently, the couple posted an adorable photo of Elijah sleeping on their joint Instagram account. It’s captioned, “Wow I really miss being able to take toddler naps.”

People were quick to fawn over how cute the young toddler is. Also, they happened to note just how much he’s grown over the years. One person commented, “He’s getting so big” and another also said, “Man he is getting big.” For viewers of “Alaskan Bush People,” they all really feel like they have a front-row seat to watch Elijah grow up.

Another person mentioned that their son seems to look like Billy Brown. “He looks like your Da. I didn’t notice how much he resembles Billy until this cutie pie picture.”

Couple’s Other Newborn Son

The married couple also welcomed another son named Adam Bishop Brown back in November. Noah tends to keep his personal life more detached from the public eye. Yet, he can never seem to resist sharing a cute photo of his children every now and then.

They also shared a photo a week ago of Adam candidly having some spit bubbles on his mouth. They captioned the cute photo, “This is the perfect picture of Adam just being a baby.”

Other ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Grandchild

Also, Noah and Rhain aren’t the only two from the reality series to have kids. Gabe is married to Raquell and the couple has two daughters together.

They met on Valentine’s Day in 2018 and got married in 2019 at the family homestead. They are also very private about their personal lives.

Perhaps the most public about their lives would be Bear Brown and Raiven Adams. The two have gone through countless ups and downs as a couple over the years. That includes getting engaged, breaking up, having a son named River, and then eventually having a secret wedding recently.