‘Alaskan Bush People’: Here’s How the Brown Family Celebrated Their Romances

Now that most of the Alaskan Bush People siblings have found their better halves, Valentine’s Day is even more special for the Wolf Pack.

The most recent union is, of course, Bear Brown and his bride, Raiven. The two tied the knot in January after dating for several years. On Monday, they spent their first Valentine’s Day together as newlyweds. Not surprisingly, the Alaskan Bush People stars kept their festivities lowkey. Bear and Raiven took a stroll through their little mountain town with their nearly two-year-old son, River. They took a few photos together as they walked hand-in-hand with their tot in the middle and even posed for a few snowy pictures, too.

Check them out on Raiven Brown’s profile here.

Bear posted a similar black-and-white photo as his wife and penned a sweet message to her.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life Raiven Brown, my world would not be the same without you, you take my breath away today just as much as when we first met, you are my moon, my stars, the sunshine of my life, I look forward to forever with you! Love you girl!” the Alaskan Bush People newlywed wrote.

Bam Bam Falls in Love with Washington Scenery

Meanwhile, older brother Bam Bam Brown decided to celebrate the romantic holiday by taking in the beauty of the landscape.

Take a look at this gorgeous view of the North Star Ranch after a fresh layer of snow.

Last that Bam spoke about his dating life, he was in a relationship with a past field producer member of Alaskan Bush People named Allison Kagan. Even though Bam didn’t post a photo of the happy couple in celebration of the holiday, the two have kept their relationship pretty private in the past.

Youngest ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Promotes Self-Love

Of course, Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples. Those flying solo can have just as much fun, and that’s exactly what Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown did. Instead of planning a date night, the 19-year-old decided to set up a photo shoot fit for a queen.

Against a golden background of leaves, Rain posed in a rosy, jaw-dropping off-the-shoulder gown that would make any Disney princess jealous.

Besides her photo, she posted a shot of a blond Barbie doll complete with crowning jewels and a pink gown.

In the caption, the Alaskan Bush People star wrote, “What I wanted to be when I grew up, vs me now dreams do come true #stayhappy#staystrong#beaqueen#alaskanbushpeople#abp#northstarranch.”

“The princess of the North Star ranch,” one fan commented.

All she’s missing is a crown made of branches.