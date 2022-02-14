‘Alaskan Bush People’: How Bam Bam Brown Is Honoring Billy’s Memory

Following the anniversary of “Alaskan Bush People’s” patriarch Billy Brown, the whole clan is taking a moment to reflect on a whole year without their beloved dad. And while Bam Bam didn’t have many words to reflect on the untimely death, he did share a beautiful photo on the former star’s anniversary.

On February 8, 2021, Billy Brown died in his home surrounded by family. The harrowing 911 call was detailed in the episode about Billy’s death. The “Alaskan Bush People” stars were incredibly shocked and devastated. Knowing that they’re a tight-knit group, the Browns had no choice but to pull together to keep their father’s dream alive.

Living in the hills of Washington state, the Browns continue to work on their family’s property and see to it that the skills that Billy taught them continue to flourish.

Bam Bam Brown took to Instagram to share a photo this February on the anniversary of Billy’s death. The photo shows a glowing sky of orange and pink. Presumably, it’s a moment just after the sun has set and there’s still a sky filled with color. The “Alaskan Bush People” personality only used hashtags to caption the photo, but it was his way of paying a small tribute.

Bam Bam isn’t one to be super open about his feelings, especially through social media. But the aftermath of Billy’s death was a big part of the Discovery series.

Further, Bear Brown also shared a special message about his dad’s passing. He did this through his private Instagram account.

“Alaskan Bush People” Stars Reflect on Billy Brown

Bear shared, “One year ago today I lost my Dad, Da,” Bear wrote in his most recent post. “It hasn’t gotten any easier without him, I still miss him just as much! It seems like we lost him only yesterday.” He continued by saying, “In truth, nothing eases the pain, I just try to be the best I can for those around me and I’m trying to enjoy every moment of every day that I have with ones I love! Life is far too short to take for granted the time we have! Live, love, laugh,” he said. “Be free and remember you never know when it’s the last time you’ll see someone you care about, or when it might be your last day! Don’t take it for granted. God bless.”

After the “Alaskan Bush People” star’s death, his family acknowledged that Bear wasn’t just teaching them to live off the land. He was preparing them for a life without him. This is so they could each be successful on their own.

Snowbird Brown, Billy’s daughter, spoke to her dad having a plan.

“Looking back, Dad knew his time in this world was coming to an end, and we can see now he was laying out a plan for us, preparing us to achieve the vision,” she said. “If only we understood his plan sooner,” she added. “Life now is unlike anything we’ve faced before. We’ll never give up our fight for total freedom, but can we do it without Dad?”