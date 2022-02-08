‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Shares Touching Memory of Late Father Billy Brown

The Brown family lost the family patriarch Billy Brown in February of last year. Meanwhile, his ideologies and loving nature continue to live on in the rest of the “Alaskan Bush People” family.

He helped his large family fall in love with nature and the wilderness, all the while teaching them how to respect and learn from what exists all around us.

Matt Brown, the oldest sibling, recently shared a story about his father with his followers on Instagram.

“When my dad would be in a really good mood over something going just right, he would always sing the rubber ducky song, from Sesame street. ‘Rubber ducky you’re the one, Rubber ducky you make bath time lots of fun,'” Matt Brown wrote.

This is something the Brown sibling still thinks about on a regular basis.

“I catch myself doing it sometimes haha. I hope everyone is doing well out there. I’m doing well here. I’m starting dinner right now, going to watch a movie …” Brown also wrote.

Matt Brown has a very complicated relationship with his entire family. He moved away from his family after facing two separate rape allegations, which caused him to be estranged from most of his family. He was not present at his brother Bear Brown’s recent wedding, either.

Not only that, but Matt Brown also had some not-so-pleasant things to say about his father after he passed away. He called the show a “lie” and said that his father had withheld money earned from “Alaskan Bush People” with the rest of the family. He also made an extreme claim that his parents and producers of the show gave him hard drugs which is how his substance abuse began.

During an interview with Screen Rant in November, Bear Brown says he wishes his brother “all the best” and that he hopes he will find “what he’s looking for in life.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Honoring His Late Father

Recently, Bear Brown got married to Raiven Adams. The two have had a bit of an on-and-off relationship over the years but finally tied the knot.

The two also have a son together, River. Brown was thrilled to get married to Raiven. He expressed one thing he wished could have been different about his wedding day.

“I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone,” Bear Brown said to People.

He’s also started calling River “Little Billy” in honor of his late father.